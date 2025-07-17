At long last we are ready to release our Steadfast Steward’s update!

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped beta test our weekly changes, submitted feedback, and answered our surveys and polls over the past 8 weeks. This massive game update was made better through your involvement. We are fortunate to have such a passionate fan base, and we don’t take that for granted.

Now that the Steadfast Steward’s update is live, our team will be turning their attention to our final Kingdoms module. This 3rd free module features the return of the Crimson Courtiers, and is currently set for a late August release on PC/Mac.

Once the K3 module is released, we will move on to our final two hero reworks for Hellion and Leper. We plan to release these characters and all their paths for testing once they are ready. Similar to the Steadfast Steward’s Update process, both of these heroes will be available to test during a limited beta period on our coming_in_hot branches so we can collect public feedback before they get locked in.

Finally, console players, we’re happy to report that we have started the process of porting both the Steadfast Steward update and our FREE Hero Origin Pack to all supported consoles. We’ll be able to share a more firm release timeline in the coming weeks.

We hope you enjoy the update!

WEAK TOKENS

Update Weak token functionality so that the 50% reduction is applied after all other modifiers

Weak tokens applied to heroes on entering Death's Door is reduced from 2 to 1

Hemic Rot chance of Weak token reduced from 15% to 10%

Updated the following enemies to account for this change Beastmen: Huntsman: Splitting Edge chance of Weak token reduced from 100% to 50% Beastmen: Huntsman: Stalker's Reach chance of Weak token reduced from 100% to 50% Creature Den: Carrion Devourer: Pulverize Weak tokens reduced from 2 to 1 Cultists: Cherub: Enfeebling Miasma Weak reduced from 2 to 1 Fisherfolk: Fish Monger: Debone distribution of Weak and Vulnerable has been tilted slightly in favor of the Vulnerable (2-in-3) over the Weak (1-3) Military: Spearman: Spear Toss Weak reduced from 2 to 1



MEMORIES

After discussions with the community we've learned there's preference to retain many of the passive buffs such as increased resistances, damage, speed, etc. There's also been a desire to keep buffs and effects on the simpler side since there are many other triggered effects from items and skills. These changes focused on improving the low performing Memories and replacing them with more useful, simple modifiers. With the addition for rerolling we hope that late-game players can work towards getting their perfect set of memories on their characters.



Added the ability to reroll memories. The reroll option is locked behind the Altar of Hope track final unlock Reroll offers 3 new items + the one you already had equipped, reroll never picks duplicate items: you will ALWAYS have 3 new options

Memoried heroes can now be renamed

A Second Chance: Replaced +5% Deathblow RES with On Entering Death's Door: Heal 10% (Once per Region)

A Summer's Day: Replaced +15% Traveling Heal with +10% Resolute Chance

A Token of Friendship: Replaced +10% Positive Banter with +10% Healing Given from Skills

A Long Day's Work: Replaced Combat Start: -1 Stress (40%) with +10% Debuff RES piercing

Fresh Bread: +5% Max HP buff now lasts until the end of the Expedition

A Lucky Break: Replaced Combat Start: Dodge token (20%) with Gain When Dodging: -1 Stress (25%)

Father's Praise: Replaced Combat Start: Block token (20%) with +1 Regen Dealt

A Lesson Learned Memory: CRIT increased from +3 to +5

A Long Recovery Memory: Disease RES increased from +15% to +25%

Favorite Toy: Now has +1 Bleed Dealt when Serrated item equipped, +1 Blight Dealt when Noxious item equipped, +1 Burn Dealt when Flammable item equipped.

BATTLE MODIFIERS

When looking at Battle Modifiers, we found that 8 was a fairly low number, which led to encountering the same battle modifiers too frequently. We decided to add several new battle modifiers to help add variety. We wanted to keep the buffs and effects relatively simple, and to tap into token interactions and effect triggers that most enemies can take advantage of. In addition to new battle modifiers, we updated several existing battle modifiers to reduce duplicate buffs and frustrating stat buffs.

Elite Enemies: Removed +1 SPD

Frenzied Enemies: Replaced +25% DMG with Combat Start: Strength Token and Gain When Hit: Strength Token (20%)

Hale Enemies: Moved +15% Debuff RES to Impervious Enemies

Hastened Enemies: Reduced SPD buff from +4 to +2

Impervious Enemies: Reduced Stun RES buff from +50% to +25%. Gained +15% Debuff RES from Hale Enemies

Sturdy Enemies: Replaced +25% Max HP with Combat Start: Block+ Token x2

Added Entropic Enemies: Turn End: Add 1 Random Token (50%)

Added Prowling Enemies: Random Enemy on Combat Start: Stealth Token x2 and +15% CRIT while Stealth

Added Vengeful Enemies: Ally Death: Add 1 Positive Token

Added Intimidating Enemies: Apply On Crit: Weak Token, Vulnerable Token, Knockback 1

Added Dormant Enemies: Combat Start: Daze (33%) and Turn Start: Crit Token when Last in Turn Order

ORDAINMENT

In the previous update we removed the enemy speed buff from Ordainment in response to feedback. Since then we’ve received additional feedback that enemy DOT RES Piercing buffs feel too punishing to player DOT RES defenses and Apply On Hit: DOT effects are not enjoyable effects that feel arbitrary, mechanically and thematically. The former has been removed as we want DOT RES defenses to feel rewarding. The Apply On Hit: DOT effects have been replaced to better reflect the mechanics of the Confession and their respective boss. We’ve also seen feedback that Ordainment has felt too binary in power, either it’s on or off regardless of region, which is why we decided to introduce Health and Damage scaling based on Regions.

Chance to spawn based on Confession and Region remains unchanged

Health and Damage buffs now scale based on Region Denial: Region 1: +10% Max HP, Region 2: +20% Max HP & +20% DMG Resentment: Region 1: +10% Max HP, Region 2: +20% Max HP & +20% DMG, Region 3: +30% Max HP & +30% DMG Obsession/Ambition/Cowardice: Region 1: +20% Max HP & +20% DMG, Region 2: +30% Max HP & +30% DMG, Region 3: +40% Max HP & +40% DMG

Added Ordainment Details to Ordainment token tooltip on combat bar

Removed +10% Bleed, Blight, Burn RES Piercing buff

Several Confession specific buffs have been updated, primarily to replace Apply On Hit: DOT (10%) effects Denial specific buffs remain unchanged Resentment specific buffs have been changed from Apply On Hit: Burn 1 (10%) to Round End: gain Apply On Hit: Burn 3 when self HP is 100 Obsession specific buffs remain unchanged Ambition specific buffs have been changed from Apply On Hit: Bleed (10%) & Vulnerable (5%) to Round End: Convert Block+ to Strength, Block to Block+, Dodge+ to Crit, Dodge to Dodge+ Cowardice specific buffs have been changed from Apply On Hit: Blight (10%) and Round Start: gain Crit (10%) & Vulnerable (5%) to Apply On Critical Hit: Invert 1 Positive Token and Apply to Attacker When Crit: Blight 1

Exemplar will always been Ordained in Confessions

SPOILER Ancestor's Statue can no longer be Ordained



HEROES

BOUNTY HUNTER

Professional (Expedition)

Hurlbat+ no longer consume Combo if the target does not have Dodge

Wanderer (Kingdoms)

Hurlbat and Hurlbat+ no longer consume Combo if the target does not have Dodge

FLAGELLANT

Exanimate

Sepsis DMG calculation increased from 75% to 100% of Blight on target

Sepsis+ DMG calculation increased from 100% to 133% of Blight on target

Scourge

Sepsis DMG calculation increased from 50% to 100% of Blight on target

Sepsis+ DMG calculation increased from 100% to 133% of Blight on target

Removed extraneous duration text from the Toxic token description

GRAVE ROBBER

All Paths

Skills that gain +50% CRIT when the target has Combo no longer consume Combo if the Grave Robber also has a CRIT token

HIGHWAYMAN

Sharpshot

Fixed an issue with Double Tap+ not correctly reflecting that it applied Combo in the tool tip

OCCULTIST

Crossroads description has been updated from +Back Rank to +Flexible Rank

Wanderer

Dev Note: The Occultist's core kit has been adjusted to strengthen certain identities while maintaining or improving his nature as a mixed support/offensive Hero with extremely flexible positioning. A number of adjustments have been made to reduce the mastery required to begin accruing Unchecked Power, per popular request. Additionally, some of the most potent Unchecked Power skills have had much of their raw power moved into their base (now more costly) versions with the primary goal of mastery value being reduced activation cost and incremental improvements or additional effects.

Unchecked Power Burn chance increased from 33% per token to a flat 100%

Unchecked Power Burn value now scales with token count from 1-3

Unchecked Power Burn duration has been reduced from 3 turns to 2

Unchecked Power Burn effect can now be resisted Dev Note: We wanted to make Unchecked Power's penalty something you could engage with while also making its penalty a bit punchier to better accomplish the sense of this power chipping away at his health. There are now options to build around resistance or around effects that respond to the presence of Burn DOTs with greater reliability.

Abyssal Artillery CRIT chance increased from 5% to 10%

Abyssal Artillery now has a 66% chance of granting Unchecked Power on CRIT, per target CRIT

Abyssal Artillery+ no longer consumes Unchecked Power to apply Stun

Abyssal Artillery+ now grants Unchecked Power on CRIT, per target CRIT Dev Note: We wanted to provide an additional way to generate Unchecked Power rather than consuming it. Area of Effect skills provide multiple opportunities to score CRITs, increasing the odds of a lucky Unchecked Power generation.

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ launch ranks increased from 1 2 to 1 2 3

Anamnesis Unchecked Power requirement increased from 2 to 3

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ now apply Shuffle to all targets

Anamnesis DMG increased from 1-2 to 3-5

Anamnesis+ DMG increased from 1-3 to 3-5

Anamnesis+ CRIT increased from 5% to 10% Dev Note: Anamnesis has been rebalanced to improve overall value as an Unchecked Power skill by improving the DMG and adding additional disruption. Launch ranks are now more flexible for those who prefer to keep their Occultist a bit further back in the ranks.

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ no longer reduce Debuff RES vs. Combo

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ now ignore Stealth

Binding Shadows DMG reduced from 3-6 to 3-5

Binding Shadows CRIT reduced from 10% to 5%

Binding Shadows chance to gain Unchecked Power is increased to 100% when the Occultist has Stealth

Binding Shadows now grants 1 Stealth when hitting a target with Combo

Binding Shadows+ DMG reduced from 4-8 to 4-7

Binding Shadows+ CRIT reduced from 15% to 10%

Binding Shadows+ chance to gain Unchecked Power is increased to 100% when the Occultist has Stealth

Binding Shadows+ now grants 2 Stealth when hitting a target with Combo

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ ignore their Combo effect if the Occultist already has Stealth Dev Note: Binding Shadows has been reworked to provide a more unique identity, improve reliability of Unchecked Power generation, and introduce some Stealth and Stealth-interaction into the Occultist's kit. DMG has been rebalanced given the utility-laden nature of the skill.

Daemon's Pull no longer clears corpses

Daemon's Pull now has the same Unchecked Power Stun as the mastered version Dev Note: Daemon's Pull was widely considered too good in its unmastered state, so the Corpse Clear effect is now only present when mastered. Additionally, in order to keep its potential consumption of Unchecked Power a consistent point of consideration across the skill, the Stun has been added to the unmastered version.

Malediction and Malediction+ no longer apply a DOT-oriented debuff nor affect Bleed, Blight, or Burn RES

Malediction and Malediction+ now ignore Dodge

Malediction and Malediction+ now apply Combo to the target

Malediction and Malediction+ now apply a debuff that causes the target to gain Combo every time it's hit for 3 rounds

Malediction+ now ignores Blind

Malediction+ now refunds its Unchecked Power cost at the end of the round if the debuff is resisted Dev Note: We decided to experiment with providing unique versions of Malediction for each Path. The previous DOT-oriented Malediction has been moved to the Aspirant while Wanderer now has a version designed to facilitate Combo-heavy parties.

Sacrificial Stab DMG increased from 3-6 to 4-6

Sacrificial Stab now grants Unchecked Power when killing a target

Sacrificial Stab+ DMG increased from 4-8 to 5-8

Sacrificial Stab+ now gains +100% DMG when targeting a Corpse Dev Note: Sacrificial Stab's DMG range has been slightly tightened to increase the chances of killing blows and subsequent Unchecked Power generation. As this kill effect applies to Corpses, we decided to make it much easier for Sacrificial Stab to land kills on those in particular. Adding the On Kill effect to the unmastered version will help reduce the previously mastery-hungry nature of Unchecked Power generation.

The Burning Stars and The Burning Stars+ no longer apply Combo

The Burning Stars Unchecked Power requirement increased from 2 to 3

The Burning Stars DMG increased from 8-16 to 12-18

The Burning Stars CRIT reduced from 10% to 5%

The Burning Stars no longer ignores Block Dev Note: The Burning Stars has been adjusted to keep the bulk of its mastery value in relation to the reduced cost of use while also reining in some of its overwhelming power.

Wyrd Reconstruction and Wyrd Reconstruction+ no longer consume a CRIT token if the skill is already guaranteed a CRIT via the 2x Unchecked Power bonus

Wyrd Reconstruction Bleed reduced from 3 to 2

Wyrd Reconstruction+ will now also apply 2 Stealth when consuming Unchecked Power Dev Note: With Wyrd Reconstruction being a signature skill, we decided to differentiate it across all Paths while leaving the core of the skill completely unchanged aside from a reduction in unmastered Bleed as it could often result in significantly more damage than recovery.



Ritualist

This Path no longer has a 33% chance to receive Vulnerable on Turn Start

This Path no longer has innate Debuff RES Piercing on Curse skills

This Path no longer has a chance to gain Positive tokens when using Curse skills Dev Note: The Ritualist has been updated to incorporate his Debuff-oriented nature into his mechanics in a less passive way while also leaning on his curses for a Path-appropriate way of generating Unchecked Power to spend on his skills. The Ritualist benefits from some of the updated Wanderer elements as well.

Unchecked Power grants +10% Debuff RES Piercing per token

Unchecked Power reduces the Occultist's Debuff RES by 10% per token Dev Note: In addition to Unchecked Power's standard Burn, we wanted the nature of Unchecked Power on Paths to reflect the Path itself so the previous innate Debuff RES Piercing on his curses is now an element of the token. Rather than suffering random Vulnerable tokens, the Ritualist now loses some of their own Debuff RES as the token stack grows.

Abyssal Artillery is now a Path skill

Abyssal Artillery and Abyssal Artillery+ do not grant Unchecked Power on CRIT

Abyssal Artillery does not have a chance to apply Combo when unmastered

Abyssal Artillery now applies 1 Blind to each target when spending 2x Unchecked Power, with a 50% chance of a second Blind token

Abyssal Artillery+ applies 1 Blind to each target when consuming 2x Unchecked Power, with a 66% chance of a second Blind token Dev Note: We wanted to add a powerful negative token, normally unavailable to the Occultist, at a cost (Unchecked Power) that would also benefit from his Unchecked Power's passive Debuff RES Piercing. While this makes it similar to Blinding Gas, we believe the DMG component, piercing, chance of multiple Blinds, and cost help to differentiate it. Further, Combo was removed from the base version to differentiate it from Wanderer's unmastered Abyssal Artillery.

Binding Shadows is now a Path skill

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ launch ranks increased from 2 3 4 to 1 2 3 4

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ do not grant Unchecked Power

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ reduce the target's Debuff RES by 10% for 3 rounds if the Ritualist has Stealth Dev Note: While Unchecked Power assists the Occultist in landing his own Debuffs, Binding Shadows can help the rest of the party land theirs and it gets to keep some of the new signature capabilities of the skill found on the Wanderer version. Duration is measured in Rounds in order for it to retain value against multi-action bosses.

Malediction is now a Path skill

Malediction and Malediction+ do not apply Combo or a Combo-oriented debuff

Malediction and Malediction+ apply a debuff that grants any attacker a random positive token when hitting the target for 3 rounds.

Malediction+ improves the quality of tokens granted by the debuff

Malediction+ inverts any positive tokens on the target when used

Malediction+ removes any Riposte on the target when used Dev Note: Malediction has been given a unique identity per Path. This one was inspired by the old Ritualist's proc chance for positive tokens when using curses but expanded to benefit other party members as well.

Vulnerability Hex and Vulnerability Hex+ now grant 1 Unchecked Power

Vulnerability Hex+ no longer clears Block from the target before applying Vulnerable

Vulnerability Hex+ now applies an additional debuff that grants the Occultist 1 Unchecked Power when the target dies. This debuff lasts for the remainder of combat. Dev Note: While it may seem strange to not peel off Block when mastered, we felt that the guaranteed Unchecked Power regardless of whether you hit or whether the curse works made for a strong point of exchange in generation balance without making this a "Wanderer+" version of Vulnerability Hex.

Weakening Curse now applies a debuff to the target that causes them to grant 1 Unchecked Power (per target) to the Occultist if they attack any Hero(es). This lasts for 1 turn.

Weakening Curse+ no longer removes Strength and CRIT tokens from the target

Weakening Curse+ increases the duration of the debuff to 2 turns

Weakening Curse+ CRIT increased from 10% to 15% Dev Note: As expressed previously, we wanted to make curses a central point in the Ritualist's Unchecked Power generation without allowing them to become "Wanderer+" like they used to be. While it doesn't strip any positive offense tokens, the skill can now passively generate a lot of Unchecked Power -- particularly where Area of Effect skills are involved -- while still weakening the target. Knowledge is power and the right timing can generate an entire stack of Unchecked Power at once.

Wyrd Reconstruction and Wyrd Reconstruction+ healing adjusted to match Wanderer

Wyrd Reconstruction and Wyrd Reconstruction+ no longer consume a CRIT token if the skill is already guaranteed a CRIT via the 2x Unchecked Power bonus

\[Wyrd Reconstruction Bleed reduced from 3 to 2

Wyrd Reconstruction+ now removes all Negative tokens on the target when consuming Unchecked Power Dev Note: Wyrd Reconstruction's healing and Bleed values have been normalized across all Occultist Paths and given an additional Unchecked Power effect unique to the Path.



Warlock

This Path no longer has an inherent -20% HP

This Path no longer has a 33% chance to gain Unchecked Power on Turn Start

Unchecked Power now grants +1 DMG dealt per token

Unchecked Power now increases DMG received by 10% per token Dev Note: Warlock's Unchecked Power generation was both a feature and a problem, so it was rolled up elsewhere in the Path where it can be a feature-at-a-price. The Path no longer offers enhanced DMG on ranged skills (previously baked into their DMG values) for free but, instead, has rolled up the increased DMG and inherent risk (previously in the form of reduced HP) of the Path as components of its unique version of Unchecked Power. The Warlock has acquired some small recovery options to assist with risk recovery and his beloved positional flexibility and boom potential have been retained.

Anamnesis is now a Path skill

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ launch ranks changed from 1 2 3 to 2 3 4

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ are no longer AoE skills

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ ignore Block, Dodge, Stealth, Guard, and Riposte

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ now remove all positive tokens from the target

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ DMG reduced to 1 (plus Unchecked Power DMG bonus)

Anamnesis and Anamnesis+ deals an additional 3 DMG for each positive token on the target

Anamnesis+ gains double the DMG bonus granted by Unchecked Power tokens Dev Note: We wanted to do something unique for Warlock's Anamnesis so opted to do a form of positive token "DOT" bomb capable of ignoring any defensive tokens and applying very specific DMG. This gives a single target DMG option when certain defenses are in play that you'd prefer not to gamble on. Unlike traditional DOT bombs, this is compatible with damage modifiers such as Strength, CRIT, and Weak.

Chaotic Offering is now a Path skill

Chaotic Offering and Chaotic Offering+ can be activated as a Free Action

Chaotic Offering and Chaotic Offering+ require at least 15% HP to activate

Chaotic Offering and Chaotic Offering+ deal 15% HP DMG when activated

Chaotic Offering and Chaotic Offering+ apply a random side effect (as per Wanderer version of the same skill) when activated

Chaotic Offering and Chaotic Offering+ grant 1 Unchecked Power when activated

Chaotic Offering and Chaotic Offering+ disable the skill's passive effect for 3 turns when activated

Chaotic Offering now has a cooldown of 3

Chaotic Offering passively grants a 30% chance to gain Unchecked Power on Round Start while the skill is equipped

Chaotic Offering+ now has a cooldown of 2

Chaotic Offering+ passively grants a 60% chance to gain Unchecked Power on Round Start while the skill is equipped Dev Note: Chaotic Offering offered a fun opportunity for a unique skill experiment. While the mastered version provides nearly twice the chance of Unchecked Power that the old Path did, it now comes at the cost of a skill slot. While you can activate the skill for immediate gratification, you're sacrificing the passive generation to do so.

Daemon's Pull is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: It was only a Path skill in that it had baked-in increased DMG compared to Wanderer. Now it just uses the Wanderer version.

Malediction is now a Path skill

Malediction and Malediction+ do not apply Combo or a Combo-oriented debuff

Malediction applies a debuff with a 33% chance to heal an attacker for 4 when they hit the target for 3 rounds

Malediction applies a debuff with a 33% chance to heal the target for 4 any time the target takes damage for 3 rounds; these two effect chances are rolled independently

Malediction+ increases the chance of the attacker receiving a heal from 33% to 66% Dev Note: Nobody gambles with healing quite like the Occultist does and that inspired this Warlock version of Malediction, where the heal has no threshold but also a risk of backfiring by healing the enemy. The enemy heal is limited to when damage is sustained, rather than when hit, so that they cannot heal off non-damaging skills such as an Occultist's curses. Heroes, conversely, can trigger their end of the heal with those same skills. Flat healing values are used to prevent the heal from scaling inappropriately with large HP pools such as bosses.

The Burning Stars and The Burning Stars+ no longer ignore Block

The Burning Stars and The Burning Stars+ no longer apply Combo

The Burning Stars Unchecked Power requirement increased from 2 to 3

The Burning Stars DMG decreased from 10-18 to 10-16 (plus Unchecked Power bonus for a total of 13-19)

The Burning Stars CRIT reduced from 10% to 5%

The Burning Stars+ gains double the DMG bonus granted by Unchecked Power tokens

The Burning Stars+ DMG decreased from 12-22 to 10-16 (plus Unchecked Power bonus for a potential total of 16-22)

The Burning Stars+ CRIT reduced from 15% to 10% Dev Note: Burning Stars was often the star of the Warlock show so we decided to keep (and improve) its maximum boom potential while making it a bit harder to attain. It is now subject to all defensive tokens but it can deliver crushing damage to the undefended, particularly on a full tank of Unchecked Power when mastered.

Wyrd Reconstruction is now a Path skill

Wyrd Reconstruction+ applies 2 Regen when consuming Unchecked Power Dev Note: The Warlock gets the safety net version of Wyrd Reconstruction. We considered just having it just skip the Bleed, since a Warlock's HP is often being driven down by the Unchecked Power penalty, but opted for a Regen at the same value as the Bleed instead. This gives more ways to interact with or influence the skill's results.



Aspirant

This Path no longer has an inherent +25% Max HP

This Path no longer has an inherent -15% Debuff RES

This Path no longer gains Block+ on Combat Start

This Path now has a 70% chance to generate Unchecked Power when the Aspirant moves; this is reduced by 20% for each Unchecked Power the Aspirant currently has Dev Note: Aspirant has undergone a number of changes intended to retain his front ranks capability while enhancing his mobility and filling an oft-requested "DOT role". As the most mobile version of the Occultist, the Aspirant now leans into that quality for his primary source of Unchecked Power generation.

Anamnesis is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: Aspirant only increased the DMG of Anamnesis in the past and the base Wanderer version already has that buff now.

Binding Shadows DMG reduced from 4-7 to 3-5

Binding Shadows+ DMG reduced from 5-10 to 4-7

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ now ignore Stealth

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ no longer reduce Debuff RES when a target has Combo

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ no longer have a chance to grant Unchecked Power

Binding Shadows now grants 1 Stealth when a target has Combo

Binding Shadows+ now grants 2 Stealth when a target has Combo

Binding Shadows and Binding Shadows+ ignore their Combo effect if the Occultist already has Stealth Dev Note: The Aspirant's melee skills have had their DMG normalized to match other Paths, given the ease with which he now generates Unchecked Power through them. Binding Shadows has otherwise acquired the Stealth defensive utility of the Wanderer version.

Malediction is now a Path skill based on the pre-patch version of Malediction with the following adjustments

Malediction and Malediction+ ignore Dodge

Malediction+ ignores Blind

Malediction+ no longer reduces the target's Bleed, Blight, and Burn RES

Malediction+ increases the amount of Bleed, Blight, or Burn applied from 2 to 3 Dev Note: Aspirant felt like the right place to keep the multi-DOT version of Malediction. We removed the Bleed/Blight/Burn RES debuff applied with mastery but increased the DOT value instead to give it a little more punch. The DOT effect is also compatible with the new Physician version of Cause of Death.

Sacrificial Stab DMG reduced from 4-7 to 4-6

Sacrificial Stab+ DMG reduced from 5-10 to 5-8

Sacrificial Stab and Sacrificial Stab+ no longer generate Unchecked Power when a target has Combo

Sacrificial Stab and Sacrificial Stab+ now move the Occultist back 1 rank

Sacrificial Stab now grants 1 Block if the target has Combo

Sacrificial Stab+ now grants 1 Block+ if the target has Combo

Sacrificial Stab+ now gains +100% DMG vs. Corpses Dev Note: Similar to Binding Shadows, DMG on Sacrificial Stab has been normalized. It now functions as a dance option so you're no longer limited to Binding Shadows for movement. Additionally, it can generate Block/Block+ tokens to enhance front rank survivability.

The Burning Stars is now a Path skill

The Burning Stars and The Burning Stars+ DMG reduced from 12-18 to 6-11

The Burning Stars applies 5 Burn for 3 Turns

The Burning Stars+ applies 6 Burn for 3 Turns

The Burning Stars+ copies Burn from the Occultist to the target. This effect cannot be resisted but will not work if the target is IMMUNE to Burn. Dev Note: We received a lot of requests for a version of The Burning Stars that inflicted Burn so here it is, with a bit of unique Occultist flavor when mastered!

Vulnerability Hex is no longer a Path skill

Weakening Curse is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: Neither of the standard curses have penalized Debuff RES Piercing any longer and have been returned to the Wanderer version accordingly.

Wyrd Reconstruction is now a Path skill

Wyrd Reconstruction+ clears Bleed, Blight, and Burn when consuming Unchecked Power Dev Note: As the "DOT role" Occultist Path, it felt appropriate to have the bonus Unchecked Power effect for Aspirant be a cleanse. This also provides a rare non-Plague Doctor option for broad DOT removal.



PLAGUE DOCTOR

Wanderer

Dev Note: the core kit of the Plague Doctor has undergone some revisions to improve older utility skills as well as account for the recent change to CRITs and DOTs. Some additional adjustments have been made to slightly loosen positioning restrictions in some cases and promote more party composition options.

Max HP has been increased from 28 to 30

Blinding Gas and Blinding Gas+ now increase their chance to apply Combo to 100% when scoring a CRIT

Blinding Gas+ CRIT increased from 10% to 15% Dev Note: A little improvement to a non-damaging skill to provide additional mastery value.

Cause of Death DMG increased from 75% of DOT value to 100%

Cause of Death+ DMG increased from 100% of DOT value to 125%

Cause of Death+ no longer applies Combo

Cause of Death+ now has an Execution value of 1 Dev Note: We wanted to make some small thematic updates. In addition, we're aware that much of the value of DOT-bombing is driven by CRITs increasing the total DOT value on the target. As of this patch, CRITs no longer influence the duration of DOTs so we've increased Cause of Death's DMG to help offset some of the perceived loss while also making it less reliant on CRITs overall.

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ now ignore Guard

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ now remove all Guard from the target

Disorienting Blast+ CRIT increased from 10% to 15% Dev Note: Adding a little more mastery value for a skill that deals no direct damage and providing some additional utility that feels thematically suitable.

Emboldening Vapours and Emboldening Vapours+ Strength tokens increased from 1 to 2

Emboldening Vapours now removes all Daze

Emboldening Vapours+ now removes all Daze and Stun prior to applying its Speed token

Emboldening Vapours+ cooldown increased from 0 to 1 Dev Note: Updating one of the oldest skills in the game to better match current standards and provide a little more utility and counter-control.

Incision+ now deals +1 increased Bleed duration when the target has Combo, in addition to the pre-existing Bleed RES Piercing that it provides

Indiscriminate Science and Indiscriminate Science+ cooldown increased from 1 to 2 Dev Note: Token generation is generally high enough that this skill is more powerful than originally intended. Rather than reduce the potency of the heal we felt it more appropriate to match the longer cooldown of various other heal skills in the game.

Magnesium Rain+ CRIT increased from 5% to 10%

Magnesium Rain+ clears the Plague Doctor's cooldowns if it clears any corpses Dev Note: Just a little extra fun to be had when using Magnesium Rain outside of round 1.

Noxious Blast+ Blight reduced from 6 to 5

Noxious Blast+ CRIT increased from 5% to 10%

Noxious Blast+ now deals +1 increased Blight duration when the target has Combo, in addition to the pre-existing Blight RES Piercing that it provides Dev Note: With changes to how CRITs and DOTs interact, we felt it important to include ways to enhance DOT damage natively and controllably for some skills. This is also reflected on Incision+.

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ launch ranks increased from 3 4 to 2 3 4

Ounce of Prevention Bleed, Blight, and Burn RES buff increased from 15% to 20%

Ounce of Prevention+ Bleed, Blight, and Burn RES buff increased from 25% to 30%

Ounce of Prevention+ now also grants +10% Debuff RES (3 Turns) Dev Note: Some people really get the math of prevention and this buff is for you. We felt that it needed a small bump at the lower end and the higher end should come up in tandem. Debuff RES also increases the value of the skill in a variety of situations or with certain Heroes.



Surgeon

This Path no longer reduces the efficacy of Blight skills

This Path no longer increases the Plague Doctor's base HP

This Path gains 2 Regen whenever the Surgeon kills a target. This can be triggered by direct DMG or if the target is killed by a DOT tick while affected by any Surgeon DOT Dev Note: It's a well known issue that Surgeon felt fairly locked to rank 3 as the only intersection between Battlefield Medicine and Incision launch ranks. The Surgeon Path has been updated to retain some of the previous healing potency and Incision focus as a key element while freeing up her rank positioning and providing methods of generating self defense in order to operate closer to the front.

Battlefield Medicine and Battlefield Medicine+ launch ranks changed from 3 4 to 1 2 3

Battlefield Medicine heal reduced from 27% to 20% to match Wanderer

Battlefield Medicine+ heal reduced from 33% to 25% to match Wanderer

Battlefield Medicine+ no longer removes the Plague Doctor's own Bleed, Blight, or Burn when she's not the skill's target

Battlefield Medicine+ gains +25% heal value per type of DOT on the target Dev Note: we reduced the raw healing to match Wanderer but wanted to give it a way to retain some of the improved healing when necessary. The more DOTs, the bigger the heal provided when mastered up to double the value.

Cause of Death is now a Path skill

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ launch ranks are 1 2

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ target ranks are 1 2 3

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ do not deal DMG based on the current DOT value on the target

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ have a single use per battle

Cause of Death doubles the current Bleed amount on the target. This cannot be resisted

Cause of Death+ double the current Bleed, Blight, and Burn values on the target. This cannot be resisted Dev Note: We're getting a bit experimental with this one! When used with surgical precision and timing, it has devastating potential.

Disorienting Blast is now a Path skill

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ have launch ranks 1 2

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ have target ranks 1 2 3

Disorienting Blast & Disorienting Blast+ do not ignore or remove Guard tokens

Disorienting Blast has a DMG value of 1-3

Disorienting Blast replaces the Shuffle with a Knockback of 1

Disorienting Blast grants 1 Block

Disorienting Blast+ has a DMG value of 2-5

Disorienting Blast+ CRIT chance reduced from 15% to 10%

Disorienting Blast+ replaces the Shuffle with a Knockback of 2

Disorienting Blast+ does not apply Weak

Disorienting Blast+ does not Stun vs. Combo

Disorienting Blast+ applies Immobilize on CRIT

Disorienting Blast+ grants 1 Block Dev Note: The Surgeon needed some additional front ranks punch, so we opted for a little crowd control, chip damage, and defense rolled into one. It retains the classic Daze but sacrifices the Stun vs. Combo in favor of other effects.

Emboldening Vapours is now a Path skill

Emboldening Vapours applies 1 Strength to target

Emboldening Vapours applies 1 Block to target

Emboldening Vapours+ applies the same tokens to the Plague Doctor Dev Note: As this Path doesn't have the "do unto others and unto yourself" effect that Battlefield Medicine does, we felt it would be appropriate to emulate that in Emboldening Vapours so the Plague Doctor can assist others while strengthening herself as well.

Incision and Incision+ DMG have been returned to Wanderer values

Incision and Incision+ no longer gain Bleed RES Piercing vs. Combo

Incision and Incision+ now grant a +1 Bleed DMG dealt buff to the Plague Doctor when hitting a target with Combo. This buff lasts for the remainder of Combat

Incision Bleed reduced from 3 to 2

Incision+ Bleed reduced from 4 to 3

Incision+ now grants a +1 Burn DMG dealt buff to the Plague Doctor when hitting a target with Combo. This buff lasts for the remainder of Combat Dev Note: We wanted Incision to remain an important part of the Surgeon experience so it has some unique qualities to support itself and other skills / items / sources of DOT in a way that no other Plague Doctor Path does.

Indiscriminate Science is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: Blanket improved healing was a bit much, especially on a skill that's already as potent as this.

Noxious Blast is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: No more reduced Blight forcing you to focus entirely on Bleed.

Ounce of Prevention is now a Path skill

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ no longer buff Bleed, Blight, or Burn RES

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ no longer buff Disease RES

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ launch ranks changed from 2 3 4 to 1 2 3

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ apply +30% Stun RES for 3 turns

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ apply +30% Move RES for 3 turns

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ grant 1 Block to the Plague Doctor

Ounce of Prevention+ applies +10% Debuff RES for 3 turns

Ounce of Prevention+ applies +20% Stress RES for 3 turns Dev Note: We decided to try an experimental version of Ounce of Prevention that provided some self defense while buffing several RES stats that aren't typically seen in party-wide buffs.

Plague Grenade is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: No more reduced Blight forcing you to focus entirely on Bleed.



Alchemist

This Path no longer has reduced HP

This Path no longer has increased Stun RES

This Path no longer has increased Debuff RES

This Path no longer has increased Bleed, Blight, and Burn RES Dev Note: Alchemist has been reworked as a Path capable of wielding all 3 DOT types. We wanted to retain some of Alchemist's capacity to land Blight with great success but in ways that involved more active engagement, so her Blight skills (and some others) now gain additional bonuses against targets suffering from other DOTs. Chip damage has been removed from some skills in order to balance for greater DOT output but other, formerly non-damaging skills have acquired that damage in their place.

Cause of Death is now a Path skill

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ are considered Melee skills

Cause of Death and Cause of Death launch ranks are 1 2 3

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ target ranks are 1 2 3

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ have a cooldown of 1

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ deal 5-8 DMG

Cause of Death has 10% CRIT

Cause of Death deals +2 DMG if the target has Bleed

Cause of Death ignores Block if the target has Blight

Cause of Death gains +10% CRIT if the target has Burn

Cause of Death+ has 15% CRIT

Cause of Death+ deals +2 DMG and ignores Dodge if the target has Bleed

Cause of Death+ deals +2 DMG and ignores Block if the target has Blight

Cause of Death+ deals +2 DMG and gains +15% CRIT if the target has Burn Dev Note: We wanted to experiment with a knife skill that benefits from DOTs in various ways, so the Alchemist now has a potentially high output skill on a short cooldown without interfering with Incision's necessary Bleed capabilities.

Disorienting Blast is now a Path skill

Disorienting Blast deals 2-3 DMG

Disorienting Blast+ deals 3-4 DMG

Disorienting Blast applies 3 Burn

Disorienting Blast+ applies 4 Burn Dev Note: The Alchemist now has a damaging grenade that dishes out some single target Burn.

Magnesium Rain is now a Path skill

Magnesium Rain and Magnesium Rain+ have launch ranks 3 4

Magnesium Rain and Magnesium Rain+ have target ranks 1 2 3 4

Magnesium Rain and Magnesium Rain+ target one monster

Magnesium Rain and Magnesium Rain+ no longer clear corpses

Magnesium Rain and Magnesium Rain+ retain the Wanderer Burn values

Magnesium Rain deals 2-4 DMG

Magnesium Rain has a CRIT value of 10%

Magnesium Rain applies 2 Bleed if the target has Blight

Magnesium Rain applies 2 Blight if the target has Bleed

Magnesium Rain+ deals 3-5 DMG

Magnesium Rain+ has a CRIT value of 15%

Magnesium Rain+ applies 3 Bleed if the target has Blight

Magnesium Rain+ applies 3 Blight if the target has Bleed

Magnesium Rain+ gains +15% CRIT if the target has Burn Dev Note: Magnesium Rain has been overhauled to provide a direct damage option that can also apply multiple conditional DOTs. Yes, the Alchemist now has Hollow Vessel. It's payback time.

Noxious Blast and Noxious Blast+ no longer have +33% innate Blight RES Piercing

Noxious Blast and Noxious Blast+ no longer deal DMG

Noxious Blast and Noxious Blast+ no longer gain Blight RES Pierce vs. Combo

Noxious Blast and Noxious Blast+ now gain +20% Blight RES Piercing if the target has Bleed

Noxious Blast+ increases the duration of its Blight by 1 if the target has Burn

Noxious Blast+ CRIT increased from 15% to 20%

Plague Grenade and Plague Grenade+ no longer have +33% innate Blight RES Piercing

Plague Grenade and Plague Grenade+ no longer deal DMG

Plague Grenade and Plague Grenade+ now gain +20% Blight RES Piercing if the target has Bleed

Plague Grenade CRIT reduced from 15% to 10%

Plague Grenade Blight increased from 3 to 4

Plague Grenade+ Blight increased from 4 to 5

Plague Grenade+ increases the duration of Blight by 1 if the target has Burn Dev Note: Noxious Blast and Plague Grenade no longer deal their minor damage but, instead, deal higher values of Blight and can gain bonuses to both RES Piercing and DOT duration without having to consume precious Combo tokens.



Physician

Dev Note: DOTs are a major part of the Plague Doctor's identity and reducing their efficacy took away from her flexibility, reducing kit options and making it difficult for the Physician to engage offensively when needed. Her kit has been reworked to retain offensive options, improve some utility aspects, and rebalance elements so that no skill is strictly a "Wanderer+" version. The Physician now has access to most standard negative tokens.

Cause of Death is now a Path skill

Cause of Death has a 5% CRIT chance

Cause of Death has a cooldown of 3

Cause of Death and Cause of Death+ are classified as Melee skills

Cause of Death causes an enemy to receive +1 Bleed, Blight, and Burn from all sources for 3 rounds

Cause of Death causes an enemy to deal -1 Bleed, Blight, and Burn for 3 rounds

Cause of Death+ reduces the cooldown to 2

Cause of Death+ has a 15% CRIT chance

Cause of Death+ applies a second time if it CRITs. This additional time cannot be resisted Dev Note: We wanted to experiment with this skill in a way that suits both the Plague Doctor's DOT identity and the Physician Path's support identity, allowing her to amplify DOTs applied to the enemy while also reducing their own output.

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ target ranks changed from 2 3 4 to 1 2 3

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ now have a cooldown of 2

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ no longer ignore 20% Stun RES

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ no longer apply Weak

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ now remove all Riposte from the target

Disorienting Blast and Disorienting Blast+ will apply their Adjacent Enemies effects even if the skill misses the primary target

Disorienting Blast no longer applies Vulnerable when unmastered

Disorienting Blast now also applies either Daze or Shuffle to each monster adjacent to the target

Disorienting Blast+ now also applies either Daze, Shuffle, or Vulnerable to each monster adjacent to the target

Disorienting Blast+ no longer interacts with Combo to apply Stun

Disorienting Blast+ CRIT increased from 10% to 15% Dev Note: We wanted to retain the core of Disorienting Blast but give it a unique twist. A cost-free AoE Shuffle or Daze would be too much but this gives us a way to keep the potency suitably in check while allowing for tactical targeting options via "splash" effects.

Emboldening Vapours has been reworked to provide the Physician with a more suitably unique interpretation of the skill

Emboldening Vapours targets all Heroes who have Weak, Vuln, Blind, or Daze

Emboldening Vapours inverts 1 negative token on each target to a positive equivalent

Emboldening Vapours+ targets all Heroes who have Weak, Vuln, Blind, Daze, or Stun

Emboldening Vapours+ inverts 1 negative token on each target to a positive equivalent

Emboldening Vapours+ draws from a better pool of inverted token options than the unmastered version (Block+, Dodge+, chance of CRIT) Dev Note: This felt like a good opportunity to do something for the Physician that doesn't exist on any other Hero, making it a more notable Path signature.

Incision and Incision+ do not interact with Combo for Bleed RES Pierce or Bleed Duration effects

Incision and Incision+ apply Combo Dev Note: We decided to try giving Physician a version of Incision that still deals out the standard DMG and Bleed but can also facilitate other party members or her own Combo effects.

Noxious Blast and Noxious Blast+ do not ignore 30% Blight RES vs. Combo

Noxious Blast and Noxious Blast+ instead ignore 20% Debuff RES vs. Combo

Noxious Blast and Noxious Blast+ now apply 1 Weak

Noxious Blast Blight increased from 2 to 3

Noxious Blast+ now applies an additional Weak token vs. Combo

Noxious Blast+ CRIT increased from 5% to 10% Dev Note: We wanted to differentiate Noxious Blast as a Physician skill by providing it with both a moderate level of Blight and debuff effects.

Ounce of Prevent and Ounce of Prevention+ launch ranks increased from 3 4 to 2 3 4 to match new Wanderer

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ DOT RES values increased to match new Wanderer

Ounce of Prevention and Ounce of Prevention+ Disease RES values increased to match new Wanderer

Ounce of Prevention no longer applies a Stress RES buff

Ounce of Prevention+ Stress RES buff increased from 15% to 20% Dev Note: Physician's Ounce of Prevention has been adjusted to better align with the revised Wanderer, trading that version's new Debuff RES when mastered for an enhanced Stress RES buff.

Plague Grenade is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: It was only ever penalized as a Physician skill.



RUNAWAY

Wanderer

Dev Note: The Runaway's kit has been adjusted to provide her with some previously lacking options for Stealth synergy, RES piercing, and general improvements to utility skills. Most skills have received refinements in power or identity, particularly in regards to her activities in the front ranks.

Backdraft and Backdraft+ now benefit from all standard damage modifiers (tokens, trinkets, buffs, etc.)

Backdraft and Backdraft+ now ignore Block if the Runaway has Stealth

Backdraft now has a CRIT value of 5%

Backdraft DMG calculation increased from 50% of Burn to 75%

Backdraft+ now has a CRIT value of 10%

Backdraft+ now clears the Runaway's cooldowns on CRIT Dev Notes: The Runaway's DOT bomb regains its previously unique nature among the skill type, allowing it to interact with all of the standard tokens (for better or for worse) in addition to the DOT-based calculation for damage. Some values have been adjusted to keep it moderately in line in light of recent increases in Burn availability.

Cauterize and Cauterize+ launch ranks changed from 2 3 4 to 1 2 3 4

Cauterize and Cauterize+ no longer require that the target have Bleed

Cauterize now only provides the 25% heal if the target has Bleed; otherwise it heals for 1 point

Cauterize+ now only provides the 33% heal if the target has Bleed; otherwise it heals for 5% Dev Note: Being unable to use Cauterize in rank 1 didn't feel great for a character that can easily dance to the front. We adjusted the condition restriction to allow for desperate Death's Door saves (and to give some legitimacy to all those Heroes getting angry that they aren't on the receiving end of the hot poker).

Controlled Burn and Controlled Burn+ are now considered Ranged skills

Controlled Burn initial (non-token) Burn value reduced from 3 to 2

Controlled Burn+ initial (non-token) Burn value reduced from 4 to 3

Controlled Burn+ now ignores Guard

Controlled Burn and Controlled Burn+ (token) Burn values are now compatible with buff/debuff effects on monsters that influence DOT values, such as Physician's Cause of Death Dev Note: Burn values have been reduced to match the values on the token of the same name, given how much DOT potential the skill has as a whole. While other external factors can now increase the continuous Burn, this only applies to buffs/debuffs on the monster, as the continued effect lives on the token and not the Runaway. As an experiment, Controlled Burn is allowed to ignore Guard tokens in order to place its rank-locked token but, being a non-damaging skill, it will not remove those tokens. It's not a clearing skill.

Dragonfly and Dragonfly+ now have +10% Burn RES Piercing when the Runaway has Stealth

Firefly now has +10% Burn RES Piercing when the Runaway has Stealth

Firefly+ now has +20% Burn RES Piercing when the Runaway has Stealth Dev Note: We wanted to add some Stealth synergy to the Runaway's kit, which previously also lacked any options for Burn RES Piercing.

Firestarter and Firestarter+ use limits have been removed

Firestarter buff increased from 2 Burn to 3 Burn

Firestarter+ now also grants the Runaway +1 Burn Duration for 3 Turns Dev Note: We wanted to provide a little more incentive to spend a turn buffing an ally and this was inspired by a mix of the old Survivor version of the same skill. This also helps make up for the fact that she can never target herself with Firestarter.

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ are now considered Ranged skills

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ no longer ignore Dodge

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ no longer have to hit a target to remove Stealth; it is cleared from the enemy team regardless

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ now apply a -10% Burn RES debuff to all targets

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ now apply Combo on CRIT

Hearthlight now has a CRIT of 10% and can use CRIT tokens

Hearthlight+ now has a CRIT of 15% and can use CRIT tokens

Hearthlight+ no longer has a 25% chance of applying Combo

Hearthlight+ now grants +10% Burn RES Piercing to all Heroes Dev Note: Hearthlight has long been a divisive skill due to the specificity of its use case. While it shines in some areas, such as Coven battles in Kingdoms, it falls a lot flatter in others. With these changes, we've aimed to retain its core capability (widespread Stealth clearing) while applying some benefits that are more broadly applicable to the skills of the Runaway and other Heroes with Burn. Splitting the Burn RES effects into a buff and debuff means you get a chance to score double value but also guarantee at least half. Lastly, non-damaging skills that ignore defensive tokens such as Dodge are not meant to remove those tokens unless they are clearing skills (e.g. the Highwayman's Tracking Shot) so we've corrected the error in this skill. To compensate, we've made a change to guarantee that all Stealth is still removed from the enemy team.

Ransack and Ransack+ no longer spread Burn vs. Combo

Ransack and Ransack+ ignore their Combo effect if the Runaway already has Stealth

Ransack now grants 1 Stealth vs. Combo

Ransack+ now grants 2 Stealth vs. Combo

Ransack+ DMG reduced from 4-8 to 4-7 Dev Note: After some deliberation, we decided to try positioning Ransack as a sister skill to Run and Hide as a Stealth setup with Forward movement instead of Back, enabling front rank skills such as Dragonfly and Searing Strike to more readily benefit from Stealth synergies.

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ Combo effects have been changed to the random Burn spread

Searing Strike DMG increased from 3-6 to 3-7

Searing Strike gains +1 Burn when the Runaway has Stealth. This applies to the base Burn and the spread.

Searing Strike+ DMG increased from 4-7 to 4-9

Searing Strike+ gains +2 Burn when the Runaway has Stealth. This applies to the base Burn and the spread. Dev Note: With Ransack losing the random Burn spread, Searing Strike felt like the right place to gain it. We feel that, between the differences in direct DMG, reach, and how the Stealth synergy interacts with the Combo effect, Searing Strike and Firefly can now serve different purposes. Searing Strike gets a bigger spread while Firefly does it more reliably.

Smokescreen and Smokescreen+ are unchanged for Wanderer

Arsonist

This Path no longer has a 25% chance of gaining 3 Burn on Turn Start

This Path no longer reduces DMG on various skills

This Path no longer increases CRIT on various skills

This Path no longer inherently increases Burn RES Piercing on various skills

This Path gains +1 Burn Dealt and +2 SPD, to a max of 3 stacks, if the Arsonist has Burn at the end of a round. These buffs are lost if the Arsonist has no Burn at the end of a round. Dev Note: Much of the previous Arsonist's consistency with Burn application has been folded up into Wanderer's adjusted Hearthlight and Stealth synergies, so the Arsonist has been retooled as a high risk mid-ranks damage role that leans into the self-immolation angle with guaranteed self-Burn effects that fuel other skills. Stealth synergies and certain consistencies have been sacrificed for damage and unusual Burn manipulation options. As her Path seal says: "Everything burns."

Backdraft is now a Path skill

Backdraft and Backdraft+ launch ranks are 2 3

Backdraft and Backdraft+ target all enemies with Burn

Backdraft and Backdraft+ do not interact with DMG modifiers such as tokens or trinkets

Backdraft and Backdraft+ double the Burn on the Runaway after use

Backdraft deals 50% of remaining Burn on the Runaway as DMG to all targets

Backdraft+ deals 75% of remaining Burn on the Runaway as DMG to all targets Dev Note: Backdraft is one of the primary outputs for the Arsonist's self-Burn, gaining DMG based on her own immolated state.

Controlled Burn is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: Controlled Burn, true to its name, does not engage with the self-Burn mechanics of the Arsonist. We felt it was important to retain a method of safely applying Burn without igniting the Arsonist as well, just in case.

Dragonfly and Dragonfly+ no longer have 33% Burn RES Piercing

Dragonfly and Dragonfly+ now apply 2 Burn to the Runaway per Target hit; this cannot be resisted and is affected by any DOT modifying buffs and effects

Dragonfly CRIT reduced from 15% to 5%

Dragonfly+ DMG increased from 1-2 to 1-3

Dragonfly+ CRIT reduced from 15% to 5%

Dragonfly+ Burn reduced from 4 to 3

Firefly and Firefly+ no longer have 33% Burn RES Piercing

Firefly and Firefly+ now apply 2 Burn to the Runaway; this cannot be resisted and is affected by any DOT modifying buffs and effects

Firefly DMG increased from 1-3 to 2-4

Firefly CRIT decreased from 15% to 5%

Firefly Burn reduced from 3 to 2

Firefly+ DMG increased from 2-3 to 3-4

Firefly+ CRIT increased from 20% to 10%

Firefly+ Burn reduced from 5 to 4 Dev Note: Dragonfly and Firefly have been adjusted to support Arsonist's self-Burn mechanics.

Firestarter is now a Path skill

Firestarter and Firestarter+ target a single enemy with Burn

Firestarter and Firestarter+ copy the Burn from the target to the Runaway

Firestarter and Firestarter+ transfer the Burn from all other enemies on the team to the Runaway

Firestarter+ grants 1 Stealth Dev Note: Firestarter has been reworked to provide an alternative method of accruing large amounts of Burn on the Arsonist at a risk. Leaving Burn on the original target will facilitate boss targeting but the full potency of her AoE Backdraft will require additional team support after using Firestarter to amplify her damage potential.

Hearthlight is now a Path skill

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ target a single enemy

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ require that the Runaway have Burn

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ have a cooldown of 2

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ transfer the Runaway's remaining Burn to the target

Heathlight consumes any Arsonist buffs to heal 5% per buff

Hearthlight+ consumes any Arsonist buffs to heal 10% per buff Dev Note: Hearthlight has been reworked as an emergency exit of sorts, displacing any remaining Burn and sacrificing accrued Arsonist buffs to quickly recover health.

Ransack is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: The Wanderer version of Ransack provides a degree of self-defense that's otherwise missing from this Path and it no longer needs to suffer the previously reduced DMG.

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ no longer have 33% Burn RES Piercing

Searing Strike & Searing Strike+ launch ranks changed from 1 2 to 2 3

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ now match the new Wanderer version's Burn values and Combo effect

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ do not benefit from Stealth

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ now apply 2 Burn to the Runaway; this cannot be resisted and is affected by any DOT modifying buffs and effects on the Runaway

Searing Strike DMG increased from 3-4 to 3-7

Searing Strike CRIT reduced from 15% to 5%

Searing Strike+ DMG increased from 3-5 to 4-9

Searing Strike+ CRIT reduce from 20% to 10% Dev Note: Searing Strike has been adjusted to not only serve the Arsonist mechanics but to allow use from further back in the ranks, as the Arsonist is less suited to rank 1 combat. This does give it a bit more overlap with Firefly, but the two remain differentiated by their reach and differences in direct damage output when needed.



Survivor

Dev Note: The Survivor Path has been retooled to be able to brawl rather than being forced into a support role with mechanics and skills that support an ebb-and-flow of health, alternately drawing fire and disappearing when needed. While Stealth still offers some Burn synergies, it can also be expended in bulk on various skills to sacrifice defense for more immediate gains.

If the Survivor's health is still below 75% after receiving any heal, she has a chance to gain Dodge (50%) or Dodge+ (25%)

Cauterize is no longer affected by this Path Dev Note: Survivor is intended to be more mid-and-front ranks capable as a combatant and not relegated to a support role, so we've decided to normalize the extremely "Wanderer+" Cauterize. There are other skills on this Path to provide additional avenues of healing.

Controlled Burn is no longer affected by this Path

Dragonfly is no longer affected by this Path

Firefly is no longer affected by this Path Dev Note: These skills were only negatively impacted by the Path previously, having reduced Burn RES Piercing. We further wanted them to match the new Wanderer versions of the skills so that Survivors would still have some Burn options that, in the case of Dragonfly and Firefly, synergized with Stealth rather than expending it in bulk in the fashion of new Survivor skills.

Hearthlight is now a Path skill

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ share Cauterize's FX and animations on this Path as the skill no longer targets enemies

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ target a single Hero

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ launch ranks are 1 2 3

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ target ranks are 1 2 3 4

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ are considered Heal skills

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ have a cooldown of 2

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ require the target to have Stealth

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ remove all Stealth from the target

Hearthlight and Hearthlight+ heal for 10% per Stealth token on the target

Hearthlight applies Regen 1 per Stealth token on the target

Hearthlight+ applies Regen 2 per Stealth token on the target

Hearthlight+ heals 1 Stress per Stealth token on the target Dev Note: The Survivor has a broader recovery option available in her version of Hearthlight, albeit at the cost of somebody's defenses. When mastered, it offers her a way to potentially alleviate some of the stress she's likely to absorb while tanking hits. Despite being a heal, we opted to keep Hearthlight strictly cooldown instead of use limited due to the Stealth cost. There was some consideration to make this purely cost the Survivor's Stealth but there are more interesting synergy options in trinkets, quirks, and other Heroes if it requires the target's Stealth instead. Think of this as self-heal that occasionally has other applications.

Ransack and Ransack+ no longer have innately reduced Burn RES Piercing

Ransack and Ransack+ no longer spread Burn to a random adjacent monster vs. Combo

Ransack and Ransack+ now remove all Stealth from the Runaway when used if there are positive tokens on the target that can be stolen

Ransack DMG reduced from 3-6 to 3-5

Ransack now steals 1 positive token per Stealth on the Runaway

Ransack now ignores Block while the Runaway has Stealth

Ransack+ DMG reduced from 4-8 to 4-7

Ransack+ now steals 2 positive tokens per Stealth on the Runaway

Ransack+ now ignores Block and Dodge while the Runaway has Stealth Dev Note: Since the Survivor is meant to be more survivable, we felt it appropriate to have Ransack provide a way to reduce enemy tokens while providing her with her own. In order to facilitate stealing the more defensive tokens, Ransack has gained some conditional ignores so that it doesn't consume what you may wish to steal. DMG has been slightly adjusted in accordance with the ignores and new utility.

Run and Hide is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: Same reason as Cauterize; this was purely a "Wanderer+" version of the skill.

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ no longer have innately reduced Burn RES Piercing

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ have retained their former Wanderer DMG values

Searing Strike has retained the former Wanderer Burn value of 2, or Burn 4 vs. Combo

Searing Strike+ has retained the former Wanderer Burn value of 3, or Burn 6 vs. Combo

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ remove all Stealth from the Runaway

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ gain +50% CRIT per Stealth token on the Runaway

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ increase the duration of the Combo / non-Combo Burn by +1; this explicitly only applies to Searing Strike's Burn Dev Note: We wanted to remix the former version of Searing Strike that Survivor had in a way that paired with her melee Stealth consumption for added effect. Is +50% CRIT a lot? Sure, but at a single Stealth token it's no different from a Grave Robber's Combo bonus and at 2 Stealth tokens you're sacrificing a lot of safety for the payoff.

Smokescreen is now a Path skill

Smokescreen and Smokescreen+ launch ranks changed to 1 2 3

Smokescreen is now a self targeting buff instead of an enemy debuff skill

Smokescreen and Smokescreen+ move the Runaway Forward 1

Smokescreen and Smokescreen+ grant 2 Taunt to the Runaway

Smokescreen and Smokescreen+ grant a buff that applies Blind to any monster that attacks the Runaway. This lasts until the start of her next turn.

Smokescreen and Smokescreen+ apply 2 Stealth to the Runaway at the start of her next turn

Smokescreen cooldown is now 3

Smokescreen+ cooldown is now 2

Smokescreen+ enhances the buff to apply both Blind and Combo to any monster that attacks the Runaway. This lasts until the start of her next turn. Dev Note: We thought we'd try something a little different with Smokescreen, providing a way for the Runaway to pull hits -- giving her the necessary health runway for her Path passive -- before disappearing to make use of her various Stealth benefits. Depending on timing and maybe a little luck, there's a lot of potential Blind output. In addition, we've added a Forward movement so that she can be sure to be in the front ranks.



Orphan

This Path no longer has reduced HP

This Path no longer buffs or debuffs Burn dealt based on rank

This Path no longer buffs or debuffs DMG dealt based on rank

At the start of each round, the Orphan's current rank is designated as "Stable"

If the Orphan ends 1 round in her Stable rank, she gains +1 Burn dealt

After ending a second round in her Stable rank, the Orphan also gains +1 Burn duration

The Orphan loses these buffs if she ends a round in any rank other than her designated Stable rank

When moving, the Orphan gains +1 DMG stacking up to 2 times

The Orphan loses this buff if she hasn't moved (or been moved by external sources) by the end of a round Dev Note: The original intent of the Orphan Path was to facilitate movement and positioning choices but many people opted to play it with a park 'n spark approach instead, sitting her in the back and spamming Firefly. The Orphan's kit and buffs have been retooled to support choosing mobility or stability (or cleverly managing both!) as needed so that both the original intent and the emergent playstyle are preserved while mitigating some of the old Path's issues with rank bonuses clashing with the needs of skills. While some of the other Paths specialize in spreading Burn around, the Orphan is more capable of stacking it on single targets.

Dragonfly is now a Path skill

Dragonfly and Dragonfly+ do not have a chance to apply Combo

Dragonfly and Dragonfly+ do not have Burn RES Piercing when Stealthed

Dragonfly and Dragonfly+ add an additional, separate Burn 1 effect when used while Stealthed. This Burn is also affected by DOT modifiers such as Orphan Path buffs or trinkets.

Dragonfly+ Burn reduced from 4 to 3

Firefly is now a Path skill

Firefly and Firefly+ do not interact with Combo

Firefly and Firefly+ do not gain Burn RES Piercing when the Orphan has Stealth

Firefly and Firefly+ add an additional, separate Burn 1 effect when used while Stealthed. This Burn is also affected by DOT modifiers such as Orphan Path buffs or trinkets.

Firefly+ Burn reduced from 5 to 4 Dev Note: We wanted key Burn skills on this Path to have a unique Stealth buff that not only synergized with the Path buffs but other sources of DOT modification such as trinkets, Firestarter, or Physician's Cause of Death. Even a very small fire can quickly grow out of control under the right conditions. Having lost their Stealth Burn RES Piercing, we also opted to have Orphan inherit the Wanderer version of Hearthlight.

Firestarter is no longer a Path skill Dev Note: The current Wanderer version of the skill already synergizes well with other Path effects.

Ransack is now a Path skill

Ransack and Ransack+ do not consume Combo to grant Stealth

Ransack and Ransack+ apply Combo

Ransack now gains +10% Move RES Piercing if the Runaway has Stealth

Ransack+ now gains +20% Move RES Piercing if the Runaway has Stealth Dev Note: As great as Ransack is for generating Stealth, having both Stealth generators for this Path require movement would make it very difficult for the Runaway to benefit from both her Stealth Burn effects and the Burn buffs for having not moved at the same time. Consequently, Ransack has become a Combo generator instead of consumer and the secondary source of Stealth has been moved elsewhere on this Path. Between this and adjustments made to Searing Strike / Firefly, Orphan overall is generally less Combo-hungry and slightly more capable of providing it instead.

Searing Strike is now a Path skill

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ launch ranks are 1 2 3

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ do not consume Combo

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ do not gain increased Burn when the Orphan has Stealth

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ add an additional, separate Burn 1 effect when used while Stealthed. This Burn is also affected by DOT modifiers such as Orphan Path buffs or trinkets.

Searing Strike DMG reduced from 3-7 to 3-6

Searing Strike+ DMG reduced from 4-9 to 4-7 Dev Note: We decided to increase the flexibility of launch ranks at a cost of top end DMG, since Searing Strike is wholly capable of making use of both forms of Orphan buffs. This change makes it more compatible with Backdraft and helps keep it on par with other, less rank-flexible Path variants of the skill. Like Dragonfly and Firefly, it has the potential to stack added Burn on a single target from Stealth but it has a better DMG range to benefit from +DMG, at the risk of losing the buff since this skill doesn't move you. If you can get somebody else to displace the Orphan afterwards, though, the buff can be retained.

Smokescreen is now a Path skill

Smokescreen and Smokescreen+ do not apply Combo

Smokescreen CRIT increased from 5% to 10%

Smokescreen applies 1 Weak

Smokescreen+ CRIT increased from 10% to 20%

Smokescreen+ applies 1 Weak instead of 1 Vulnerable

Smokescreen grants 1 Stealth to the Orphan

Smokescreen+ grants an additional Stealth on CRIT Dev Note: Smokescreen has been reworked for the Orphan to provide a way for her to gain Stealth without sacrificing the Burn buffs like Run and Hide would. In addition, the skill swaps the Vulnerable for Weak in order to double down on hampering the target's next attack; even if Blind fails the 50/50 roll, the Weak token will still cut the damage in half.



ENEMIES

Champion enemies now have Champion tag displayed

Librarian Reduced Burn RES from IMM to 100%

Collector: Life Steal now has a 1 turn cooldown

Fixed Death occasionally spawning in Catacomb repair fights

Focused Fault: Replaced +100% DMG per Seen token with +8 DMG per Seen token

Now after killing the Chirurgeon, Patients can be found in Gaunt road battles for 3 regions

Patient now only applies diseases when Chirurgeon is present

Spiked Barricade and Weapon Rack can no longer gain positive tokens

Military mashes have been updated

Spearman: Spear Toss can now target rank 3 or 4 when they have combo, it now ignores Block and has increased crit against targets with combo, and will not apply combo if they have combo

The Binding Blade DLC: Warlord: Paro now applies small horror

The Binding Blade DLC: Now after killing the Warlord, other faction enemies can be found in Military road battles for 3 regions. Military will now only be driven out when the Warlord is defeated Dev Note: Previously, there was some variance to how many defeated Military enemies were required to drive them which was unclear and didn't feel right thematically. With the change to the Warlord's defeat, it's now consistent with Chirurgeon defeat effects and an explicit requirement to provide better clarity on when the condition is met

Inhuman Bondage DLC: Increased chances to encounter Crypt Keeper in the Catacombs

Adjusted base speed on the following enemies

Dev Note: Since we've removed much of the speed increase from Ordainment and from certain Battle Modifiers we felt some enemies were aversely impacted and needed some slight adjustments to make sure they are still threatening Widow speed increased from 2 to 3 Sacrificial speed increased from 2 to 3 Flayer (Unignited) speed increased from 2 to 3 Whipper (Unignited) speed increased from 1 to 2 Librarian (Unignited) speed increased from 4 to 5 Librarian (Ignited) speed increased from 6 to 8



THE DAM

This is a run mutator area that offers options for your next Confession expedition. If you have other ideas please send us your thoughts! The current options that were added are the following:

Enable Retreat Button. Effects from retreating is +2 Loathing and +2 Stress to all party members, this option is always available after the prologue/tutorial

Enable Selling to Hoarders. This allows players to sell items to the Hoarder for a small amount of relics/gold. This option is locked behind completing the Act 5

Enable Mountain at all Inns. This allows players to approach the mountain at any inn they reach, assuming they have a trophy to enter. This option is locked behind completing Act 5

Increased Chance of Battle Modifiers. Normally Battle Modifiers have an increasing chance to appear later in later regions during a confessions run, this option will try to roll a Battle Modifier at every fight when possible

ITEMS

Dark Impulse icons now have icons to represent their buffs and debuffs

Linseed Oil Flask: Now has flammable tag

Mineral-Rich Spring Water: Now has the Restorative tag

Rousing Ringer: Increased chance to apply Daze to attacker when hit while Flame is under 50 from 33% to 66%. +33% Debuff RES Piercing when target has Daze changed to Target: Ally: Remove Daze and Stun.

Fertile Dirt now has a chance to drop from road debris while in the Sluice

Wilbur's Flag: Added additional target rank clarity to item description

Death's Head Trinkets: Reworked effects that are now randomized including On Kill effects. Each trinket will now have one On Entering Death's Door effect, one On Leaving Death's Door effect, and one On Killing Blow effect (ineffective against corpses).

Mortal Ward: Now has On Leaving Death's Door: Crit Token, Dodge+ Token, and -2 Stress

Shambler's Eye Trinket: Increased Crit buff per stress from +2% to +5%

Shambler's Eye: Fixed incorrect Healing Given per Stress debuff, it should be -5% per Stress rather than -10% per Stress

Selfish Motivation Trinket: Now only applies Blind, Immobilize, Taunt, or Vulnerable on turn start

Mustache Cream Trinket: Extra action when targeting hero has been changed to targeting ally instead and chance increased from 33% to 50%

Junia's Head Trinket: Removing 1 Negative Token and removing Combo when targeting hero has been changed to targeting ally instead

Busker's Haul Trinket: Add Dodge when targeting hero has been changed to targeting ally instead and chance increased from 20% to 33%

Undeserved Commendation Trinket: Add Crit when targeting hero has been changed to ally and chance increased from 10% to 15%

Trephine Bur: Replaced Convert with Invert in description for consistency

Cat Food Combat Item: Purchase price reduced from 6 to 4

Invigorating Intoxicant Combat Item: No longer provides a SPD or CRIT buff while on Death's Door. Now has remove all Weak on use, Deathblow RES buff duration increased from 3 to 5 turns, and When Entering Death's Door remove all Weak

Fixed Gagged Boiled Head from being unequippable

Corrupted Bile Gland: Now has Serrated tag

Cruel Intent: Replaced Gain On Crit: Blind Token with Gain On Non-Crit: Blind Token.

Single Leech is no longer dropped by the Chirurgeon and now has a 5% chance to drop from any Patient

Combat item tooltips now display if it's targeting a friendly target or enemy target

Trinkets that deal damage through an effect in combat will display the name in the poptext beside the damage value

Only hero trinket and hero signature inn item hero goals will generate when Altar of Hope is completed. Hero trinkets are now pre-rolled for hero goals.

Ancestor’s Statue trinkets have been changed from Indelible to Ancestral

At the Hoarder, Vague trinket selection is replaced with Distant trinkets while in the final region in Confessions and after Escalation 1 in Kingdoms

All downsides on Distant stat trinkets now match the values of Vague versions

The Binding Blade DLC: Securis: Added Gain On Killing Blow: Strength Token & Block Token

Runaway Trinket Reworks

Carved Toy: Now has +15% CRIT when self has Stealth, +25% Debuff RES Piercing when target Burn, and Gain When Moved By Enemy: Daze or Taunt

Knitted Blanket: Now has Gain On Burn Resist: Stealth, +1 Burn Dealt when target has Negative Token, and When Stress Damaged: Burn 1 (15%)

Pile of Ash: Now has When Moving: Dodge (50%) or Dodge+ (15%), Apply to Attacker When Missed: Shuffle, and Gain When Hit: Knockback 1

Occultist Trinket Reworks

Shambler’s Eye: Now has +5% CRIT per Stress, When Stress Damage: Random Enemy: Combo, -5% Healing Given from Skills per Stress

Seeing Sphere: Now has Ranged Skills: Apply On Hit: Add 1 Negative Token (33%), +1 DMG per Negative Token on target, and Gain When Moved by Enemy: Add 1 Negative Token

Scalded Skull: Now has Target: Burn 1 when target has Combo, Adjacent Allies on Turn Start: Add 1 Positive Token when self Burn, and Random Ally on Turn Start: Burn 1 (33%) when Unchecked Power is 2 or more

Plague Doctor Trinket Reworks

Annotated Textbook: Now has Target: Ally: Invert 1 Negative Token (65%) or +1 Stress (5%), +50% Healing Given from Skills when Restoration Item is equipped and Turn Start: Vulnerable (33%) when first in turn order

Early Experiment: Now has +1 Blight when Noxious Item is Equipped, Apply On Crit: Invert 2 Positive Tokens, and Gain When Moved by Enemy: Bleed 1 (15%) or Blight 1 (15%) or Burn 1 (15%)

Storage Room Key: Now has Target: Ounce of Prevention Skills: Block Token, Target: Emboldening Vapours Skills: Regen 2, +1 SPD per Medicinal Gear Equipped, and Gain On Miss: -1 SPD (3 Turns)

UI Improvements

Academic View now displays when skills ignore tokens, when the skill requires certain conditions, speed, and stress resistance. Hero skill cooldowns, skill uses, and conditions are now displayed here

Tooltip formatting adjustments Dev Note: Formatting has been updated to be more readable. Operator symbols have been removed and condition order has been moved around. ex) If Flame < 50: EFFECT will now read as EFFECT when Flame is under 50



Token glossary improvements. Certain tokens will now appear depending on the context such as hero shrines, special encounters, regions, and kingdom modules. Several tokens have been recolored and recategorized for consistency. Stealth token icons are gold and can be stolen/copied Dev Note: Stealth tokens have always had the positive token tag, now they will present and interact consistently with other positive tokens



Tokens now have duration that display in tooltips the same as DOT durations

DOT duration tooltip color now matches DOT color

Heal skills tag now displayed on skills similar to how Melee and Ranged skills are displayed

Ranked locked tokens (ie. Barnacles and Consecration) now have an icon below them in combat and are called out as rank locked in their descriptions

Health bars now have quarter lines

Hero tooltips no longer change width or move position when displaying upgraded info

Inventory and Vitrine can now be accessed at the Crossroads respectively with I/Z on keyboard or LT/RT on gamepad

Inn effects now displayed in Inn sign tooltip

Retreat effects now displayed in the retreat button tooltip

Changed the default font size on PC/MAC to be slightly smaller. Added Larger Font Size option to gameplay menu and will use that as the default on Steam Deck and other consoles.

Made improvements to upgraded skill comparison to better show cooldown changes/removal

Added button on Hoarder to allow players to see torch tooltip

GAMEPLAY

Added two new options to the GAME category Added a Combat Speed option Dev Note: We've rolled out an option that will allow you to increase combat speed to 1.5x of default. There is also an option to have the audio remain synced or not. Syncing will increase the game audio speed/pitch to match. The game will revert game speed to 1x for all in-combat cinematics (ie. Boss intros, deaths, resolve checks, etc), and then resume back to 1.5x. Added a Driving Speed option Dev Note: We've rolled out an option that will allow you to increase driving speed to 1.5x of default

Fervent Defender: Removed redundant Battle text from description

Increased Mastery drop rate at Resist locations from 37.5% to 50% and at Oblivion's Ingress locations from 50% to 60% Dev Note: Although mastery is still not guaranteed at Resist locations, this should aid in reducing (but not eliminating) the likelihood of visiting several of them and getting no mastery at all. Overall, this will also result in a small amount more Mastery throughout an expedition. We'll be monitoring this change and will revert if it negatively affects the Mastery economy.

Reduced Mastery drop rate at Road battles from 11.11% to 8.33%

Default inn quirk chance reduced from 80% to 50% and Vestal's Secret guarantees 1 quirk instead of 2 Dev Note: We’ve heard feedback that in Confessions quirks are replaced at inns too frequently. This is an experimental change to see how it feels, there’s a chance these values will be reverted if they aren’t well received

CRITs no longer increase the duration of DOTs by +2 rounds for both enemies and heroes. Dev Note: We want to rebalance DOT power level as well as open up new avenues to grant these kinds of effects from different sources. By removing the generic +round duration on all crits we can diversify with more ease and make DOT skills less CRIT-reliant. Other benefits of CRITs still remain such as the 20% RES piercing and the chance of stress heal. Skills that scale on DOT value (e.g. Cause of Death) have been rebalanced with this change in mind. There are still some CRIT-oriented Hero skills to be reviewed.

Wheel and Armor now have scaling effects based off the number of Wheels or Armor rather than only effects when full

Region goal rewards will no longer include +3 Mastery Dev Note: The chance of this, even when low, created strange difficulty combinations that weren't desirable

Naked and Afraid region goal: Will no longer spawn in Region 1 and will no longer drop Candles of Hope rewards

Spelunk region goal: Will no longer drop Candles of Hope rewards

Relics dropped from Resist and Road battles while in the Sluice will now always roll the max amount

Removed redundant Ignore 20% RES from Crit token description

Fixed Death's Head trinkets not displaying Remove Combo on some buffs

Obsession Max Loathing effect chance for Random Negative Quirk reduced from 100% to 50% and no longer has a chance to apply Shattered Will

Escalation Max HP buffs will no longer affect enemy corpses or Ancient Adversary

The Jinx Quirk: Now more rare and can no longer be obtained from Inns

Disarmer Quirk: Now less rare and can be obtained from Inns

Shattered Will Quirk has been removed from quirk options when choosing to fight the Shambler

Current Confession icon now displayed at the Crossroads

The Goops applying Slimed when targeting hero has been changed to targeting ally instead

Man-At-Arms Kingdoms final hero upgrade: Removing all Weak tokens when targeting hero has been changed to targeting ally instead

Adjusting quarter notches and health bar to be more accurate in combat

Added line break to Requires and Ignores lines on enemy academic view

Fixed FACTION Hater quirks not displaying +15% DMG when facing FACTION correctly

Fixed Visit a Shrine of Reflection hero goal never generating

Fixed Daemon's Pull hero goal being generated when Altar of Hope is completed

Blessed and Cursed skill assignment now selects from all skills when skill bar isn't fully equipped Known Issue: If there are already Blessed/Cursed skills, any newly blessed or cursed skills will be randomly selected from all skills



Stealth token icon has been updated

Fixed an issue where the torch was unintentionally draining prior to the crossroads

Fixed an issue where Horseshoe swift travel icon wasn't removed when passing the day

Increased Region select scroll speed with mouse scroll wheel

Removed Bounty Hunter hero sheet "visit shrines to unlock" text

Adjusted In Line Damage size for trinket damage poptext text to not be so large

Updated remove token/quirk logic to behave like copy/steal logic in that it is now pure random

Updated Kingdom Siege Resolution UI to add a pulse to sieges that must be resolved, to assist users who forget that they must resolve these before they can continue elsewhere

Updated Jester Wanderer Finale, Crusader Aggressor Smite and Reap, Abomination Fiend Rage, and Smolder Hymnal on kill effects to trigger when killing a corpse

Bundle of Contracts, Kill List, and Crimson Tick tooltips now state the on kill triggers are ineffective against corpses

Necrosis: Tooltip now explains Heal 5% per target

Hero trinket tooltips no longer say \[SKILL NAME] Skills: and will now just say \[SKILL NAME]:

Fixed an issue that could cause On CRIT effects to sometimes express that they occurred when they weren't CRITs

Fixed copying DOTs onto target when target is DOT immune

Fixed candles not spawning correctly at locations in early regions

Fixed certain region goals not appearing as intended

Fixed issue where you could sell Tattered Banner quest item

FIXES

Fixed Winded, Controlled Burn, Field Surgeon, and Pyromaniac not appearing in token glossary correctly

Fixed Widow and Chirurgeon Academic View and buffs strings

Fixed ignited Shaman Academic View

Fixed Bagman Academic View tooltip

Fixed Trapmaker's Kit item description

Fixed Galea description