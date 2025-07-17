Bubble Wall
- Fixed the timing with the guess animation/sound. Also made it change with board size.
- Kinda felt like the points in this were an afterthought, so I decided to add a new mechanic. Hitting targets in an ascending or descending order now awards more points. This is also reflected in the instructions now.
- Removed a dev cheat.
Atlantis
- A new “SLAM!!!” mechanic has been added so that you can express how you feel while gambling. Just express yourself responsibly.
-
Blackjackhas been added. It’s got a couple varying rules and even some dapper dealers.
- The Wheel’s spin button has been recolored
- Slots got some more visual and audio updates
Go wild, you can play
Changed files in this update