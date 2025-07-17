 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19265817
Update notes via Steam Community

Bubble Wall

  • Fixed the timing with the guess animation/sound. Also made it change with board size.
  • Kinda felt like the points in this were an afterthought, so I decided to add a new mechanic. Hitting targets in an ascending or descending order now awards more points. This is also reflected in the instructions now.
  • Removed a dev cheat.

Atlantis

  • A new “SLAM!!!” mechanic has been added so that you can express how you feel while gambling. Just express yourself responsibly.

  • Blackjack

    has been added. It’s got a couple varying rules and even some dapper dealers.

  • The Wheel’s spin button has been recolored
  • Slots got some more visual and audio updates


Go wild, you can play

Blackjack.

