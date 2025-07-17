Bug Fixes
Fixed issues making players getting stuck in infinite loading screens (finally!)
Fixed being able to insert additional catalysts in sockets that already have buildings in them, during the game's second phase.
Fixed a multiplayer issue that sometimes caused enemy visuals to not appear
Bugs we are actively working on
We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA early next week
We have a fix in the work to remove that annoying delay when opening the ritual book
We are looking at improving loading times in general.
We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.
We'll have an announcement tomorrow regarding multiplayer. We are aware that the state of multiplayer is Worship is currently way rougher than we intended. We've temporarily updated the steam page to reflect that. If you are looking at Worship purely for the multiplayer experience, we would advise you to wait for a couple of updates until we get it to a state we consider playable. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you all for you patience!
If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!
Changed files in this update