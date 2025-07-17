 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19265791 Edited 17 July 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues making players getting stuck in infinite loading screens (finally!)

  • Fixed being able to insert additional catalysts in sockets that already have buildings in them, during the game's second phase.

  • Fixed a multiplayer issue that sometimes caused enemy visuals to not appear

Bugs we are actively working on

  • We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA early next week

  • We have a fix in the work to remove that annoying delay when opening the ritual book

  • We are looking at improving loading times in general.

  • We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.

  • We'll have an announcement tomorrow regarding multiplayer. We are aware that the state of multiplayer is Worship is currently way rougher than we intended. We've temporarily updated the steam page to reflect that. If you are looking at Worship purely for the multiplayer experience, we would advise you to wait for a couple of updates until we get it to a state we consider playable. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you all for you patience!

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!

Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1548181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link