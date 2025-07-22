Welcome to the Wildgate Launch Day patch notes. 🎉
Read below to learn about the latest changes. And have fun storming the Reach!
✨ HIGHLIGHTS
// DEV NOTE: We have heard your feedback that you want more ways to progress in the game and more opportunities to showcase your experience and skill. This is the first step in more additions to this area. We are keenly aware that this is just the beginning, and there is more work to be done in this space to provide more goals for all of us in Wildgate.
🆕 UPDATED PLAYER CARDS
We’ve added more ways to customize your player cards!
Badges
Badges allow you to show off your Infamy rank, active Streaks, and achieved Milestones (as well as other stats about your time in Wildgate)
NOTE: Only two badges can be equipped at the same time
Titles
Titles can be earned by reaching certain Infamy ranks, hitting specific Streak goals, and completing Milestone challenges
Once a title earned, it's unlocked permanently
Player cards can be configured via the Customize → Misc → Player Cards menu
🆕 INFAMY SYSTEM
Infamy is a new opt-in system to showcase your skills as a slightly sweaty space criminal
Win matches to earn points, increase your rank, and unlock badges and titles
How To Participate
Open up the Customize → Misc → Player Cards menu
Equip the "Infamy" Badge in Slot 1 or Slot 2
NOTE: This badge must be equipped in order to progress your Infamy
How It Works
When the Infamy Badge is equipped, you will gain or lose points based on wins and losses
Each VICTORY earns 10 points
Earn enough points and move to a higher Infamy rank
EACH DEFEAT loses points, based on your rank
Below Marauder, you will not lose any points for a defeat
At Marauder and above, you will lose points for defeat based on your rank
Once you reach a specific rank, you cannot fall below that rank within a given month (no matter have many defeats you experience / points you lose)
Monthly Resets
Ranks and points will reset at the first of each calendar month
However, any titles you earn are permanent and do not reset
🆕 STREAKS
Streaks are perfect for players who love to push themselves and chase goals
Keep your streak active and hit the target goal to unlock unique titles
How to Participate
Open up the Customize → Misc → Player Cards menu
Equip the corresponding Streak Badge in Slot 1 or Slot 2
NOTE: This badge must be equipped in order to progress your Streaks
How It Works
Blast Streak: Blast 20 Prospectors without dying (unlocks "Bounty Hunter")
Ship Blast Streak: Destroy 20 Ships without losing yours (unlocks "Survivor")
Win Streak: Win 10 Consecutive Matches (unlocks "Reach Legend")
Streaks are best done with a premade crew, as the score resets when a streak is broken
🆕 MILESTONES
Milestones are challenges that you can grind out over time
Completing Milestone will unlock titles, like "Archeologist" for 100 Artifact Wins
Unlike Infamy and Streaks, you do not have to equip a badge in order to progress and/or complete different Milestone challenges
// DEV NOTE: Scrap Crates are a new progression system added to the game. These look and sound just like a classic “Loot Box” but are not, in fact, Loot Boxes. Every time anyone on your team finds one, you gain an item. The order of the items is fixed and not random.
🆕 SCRAP CRATES
While adventuring in the Reach, players may now find scrap crates in loot rooms!
There are several scrap crates hidden within a match; some crews may not find any crates, some may find one, and other may find multiple
When located, two things will happen for all members of the crew:
You will each earn 500 XP
You will each earn a cosmetic that can used after you exit the match
What's In The Box
Please note that scrap crates are not loot boxes; they do not award random items
There are currently 150 cosmetics that you can unlock from scrap crates, including sprays, fireworks, ship names, audio lines, and prospector, ship, and weapon styles
The order in which you unlock these is the same for every player
NOTE: Even after exhausting the current pool of available scrap crate cosmetics, you’ll continue to earn 500 XP for every crate your crew finds
// DEV NOTE: We’re also launching with an in-game cosmetics shop to allow more customization of ships, prospectors, and weapons as players venture into the Reach. The shop is just one of many ways to obtain cosmetics in the game, and we’ll continue to work on this feature based on your feedback. We'll have more to share in upcoming game updates.
🆕 IN-GAME COSMETICS SHOP
An in-game cosmetics shop is now available
This shop will offer a rotating selection of prospector outfits, ship styles, and weapons appearances
Shop items and bundles will generally rotate every 2 weeks
All items within the shop can be unlocked with a new currency, called “credits"
Credits which will be available for purchase with real money
In-game shop item value will typically range from around $5 to $15 USD (depending on the quality of item and whether or not it’s part of a bundle), and our goal is to make it as easy as possible for players to purchase credits in increments that align with our shop offerings
To learn more about the in-game cosmetic shop, click here
🔥 GAME MODES
ARTIFACT HUNT
The Wildgate is now revealed to all crews once it opens
Time spent in The Lucky Docks decreased to 75s (down from 90s)
🌌 THE REACH
POINTS OF INTEREST
Monolith entrances can now spawn far away from the Monolith
Ancient Vault now spawns close to the middle of the map
REACH HAZARDS
Cosmic Storm
Damage to prospectors increased to 10 (was 6)
Damage to ships increased to 1 (was 0.6)
The Reach Queen is now slightly larger than a normal Reach Beast
🚀 SHIPS
// DEV NOTE: We have sped up ship maneuverability a bit to make piloting feel a little better. This is a minor change and does not turn our ships into fighter crafts. They are still frigates, but it may make piloting a little more enjoyable.
PILOTING
The pilot rear camera is now a toggle, and the ship is controllable when in this view
Ships turn and accelerate slightly faster
// DEV NOTE: We have adjusted ship health to deal with some balance issues we were seeing and feeling during the Open Beta. We felt that the Hunter might benefit from a health bonus and the Bastion and Scout with some reduction to their health. The Privateer was very powerful in the beta for crews who learned how to maximize the ship's front guns. We have reduced the Privateer's health to offset the value of having all the guns so close together and the value of the Privateer’s projectile speed bonus.
SHIP HEALTH
The Hunter health increased to 90 (was 80)
The Privateer health decreased to 100 (was 120)
The Bastion health decreased to 130 (was 140)
The Scout health decreased to 80 (was 90)
// DEV NOTE: The changes to the helm windows are meant to give more protection to pilots who are suffering from boarding raids more than we anticipated, especially in pickup groups where communicating with the pilot about an enemy boarder is more difficult. This also makes piloting generally safer, which in turn makes the already-difficult job a little easier.
SHIP DESIGN
Charge Stations on the Scout have been moved closer to the outside doors
Secure Door health increased to 400 (was 200)
Helm window health increased to 1000 (was 200)
Shield regeneration rate increased to 25 health/s (was 10 health/s)
When a shield panel goes down, it is now down for 1 min (was 45s)
// DEV NOTE: We have no desire to return to the dominance of Reactor Overload we saw during our Community Preview events; however, we are trying a small increase in Reactor Overload damage by spawning fires a little more quickly. We've also made it a little harder to steal items from rival ships. This is in alignment with our early playtests.
SHIP INTERACTIONS
Time needed to remove / swap hardpoints and turrets increased to 3s (was 2s)
Reactor Overload now spawns fires every 3s (was 5s)
🤖 PROSPECTORS
SAL
Sal’s Salvage ability no longer has a delay
💥 WEAPONS
// DEV NOTE: We have heard your notes on the AIM-e and Doctor and made some fixes. Weapons like the Mk2 Blaster and Beam Rifle, which require more accuracy, have also been improved.
AIM-e
AIM-e damage per shot reduced to 10 (was 15)
AIM-e ammo clip size reduced to 30 (was 45)
AIM-e ammo clips carried increased by 2
AIM-e auto-lock homing reduced by roughly 50%
BEAM RIFLE
Beam Rifle ammo clip increased to 6 (was 4)
MK2 BLASTER
Mk2 Blaster projectile speed increased to 500m/s (was 350m/s)
SONIC BOOM
Sonic Boom base projectile radius increased to 0.3m (was 0.2m)
SUREFIRE
Surefire projectile speed increased to 500m/s (was 350m/s)
THE DOCTOR
The Doctor damage per second decreased to 70 (was 80)
🛡️ EQUIPMENT
// DEV NOTE: These are some balance fixes based on the experiences we all had in the open beta. Drill Charge damage going down still allows it to one-shot engines or turrets, but not Helm Glass.
BLAST CAN
Blast Can radius increased to 400 -> 600 (was 250 -> 500)
Blast Can damage decreased to 150 -> 50 (was 200 -> 80)
DRILL CHARGE
Drill Charge no longer deals 1 heat damage to ships
Drill Charge damage decreased to 800 (was 1000)
ROCK
Rock charges decreased to 2 (was 3)
Rock can now be thrown at interactable buttons inside the ship to activate them
💰 LOOT
// DEV NOTE: We are doing a minor adjustment to some of the “close combat” ship weapons, like the Laser Ram and Mine Layer. We understand that some players would probably prefer a heavier hand on these changes, but we don’t want to overcorrect here. We will keep an eye on these going forward.
SHIP HARDPOINTS
Fire Shield
Fires no longer spread in bursts; instead, they now spread one at a time
Effect now properly applies and stacks to all fires spawning
Laser Ram
Damage per second decreased to 3 (was 3.5)
Laser rams aren’t as commonly found in medium points of interest
Mine Layer
Damage decreased to 10 (was 12)
Cooldown increased to 15 (was 10)
Security Device
All the doors close after activating the device button
SHIP CANNONS
Scatter Cannon
Projectile speed increased to 100m/s (was 75m/s)
Damage to shields and ship parts increased to 75 (was 50)
Sniper Cannon
Magazine decreased to 4 rounds (was 5 rounds)
No longer does twice the damage to hardpoints
HANDHELD DEVICES
Clamp Jet
Now immune to ship explosion damage
Starlance
Damage increased to 1000 (was 800)
Vault Key
The Vault Key can now be salvaged
🚨 COMBAT
// DEV NOTE: Adding some time to respawning but keeping it as it was inside your ship is a clear “defender bonus” for crews that are struggling against constant invasion.
RESPAWN
Respawn time is 16s
Dying on your ship reduces the respawn time to 12s
// DEV NOTE: The small crew bonus upgrade is to help teams that find themselves down a player for whatever reason.
SMALL CREW BONUS
Reduces respawn time by 4s
Applies a 50% reduction in fires. This stacks with the Fire Shield
// DEV NOTE: Players losing the ability to teleport while taking damage gives defenders a tiny bit more time to stop a thief before they escape with a valuable item.
TELEPORT HOME
Taking any damage from enemy prospectors restarts the teleport home timer
🔓 REWARDS
ADVENTURES
Adjusted reward tracks so that unlocking ships and weapons happens earlier
Added a brand new set of rare outfits for each prospector (inspired loosely by their backgrounds) as the final unlock in their respective reward tracks
🧭 USER INTERFACE
IN LOBBY
Menu UI
Added a Clear All button to remove all the “NEW” item flags
IN MATCH
Spectator
Improved the UI when in spectator mode, after you and your ship were eliminated
You can now switch between Free Cam and Player Cam
In Free Cam, you can freely fly around
In Player Cam, you can switch between active players, watching the action from slightly behind their character
Probe
Updated visual elements when scanning locations
CONTROLS AND SETTINGS
FOV
Option added to scale dynamic FOV, such as when sprinting or using abilities
🌱 QUALITY OF LIFE
Localization
Added Ukrainian language localization for text
Added Russian language localization option for text and VO
Matchmaking
Slightly extended the time we will look for certain matching attributes (eg. ship selection, locale, voice chat preference, latency) to increase overall match quality
✅ BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug where Kae could sometimes instantly remove ship cannons
Fixed a bug where Sammo’s ‘The Quiet’ ability would incorrectly work for other players
Fixed a bug where teleporting home would not cancel Mophs ‘Camouflage’ ability
Fixed a bug where Maghook and other movement abilities were getting recharged when revived
Fixed a bug where Blast Can visual effect didn’t match where it damaged moving ships
Fixed a bug where, after respawning, invulnerability effects could remain visible
Fixed a bug where players were sometimes unable to interact with the Artifact
Fixed a bug where player were sometimes unable to equip unlocked rewards
Fixed a bug where ship preference was not being honored, even as a group leader
Fixed an issue where some players were unable to rejoin a match after being disconnected
Fixed an issue where some players would crash whenever receiving a login error
Fixed an issue where players were getting matched into the wrong regions
Fixed several issues with voice chat stability
Fixed some issues with Linux stability (note: Linux is not a supported platform, so performance disruption may still occur)