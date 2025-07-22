Welcome to the Wildgate Launch Day patch notes. 🎉





Read below to learn about the latest changes. And have fun storming the Reach!

✨ HIGHLIGHTS

// DEV NOTE: We have heard your feedback that you want more ways to progress in the game and more opportunities to showcase your experience and skill. This is the first step in more additions to this area. We are keenly aware that this is just the beginning, and there is more work to be done in this space to provide more goals for all of us in Wildgate.

🆕 UPDATED PLAYER CARDS

We’ve added more ways to customize your player cards!

Badges Badges allow you to show off your Infamy rank, active Streaks, and achieved Milestones (as well as other stats about your time in Wildgate) NOTE: Only two badges can be equipped at the same time

Titles Titles can be earned by reaching certain Infamy ranks, hitting specific Streak goals, and completing Milestone challenges Once a title earned, it's unlocked permanently

Player cards can be configured via the Customize → Misc → Player Cards menu

🆕 INFAMY SYSTEM

Infamy is a new opt-in system to showcase your skills as a slightly sweaty space criminal

Win matches to earn points, increase your rank, and unlock badges and titles

How To Participate Open up the Customize → Misc → Player Cards menu Equip the "Infamy" Badge in Slot 1 or Slot 2 NOTE: This badge must be equipped in order to progress your Infamy

How It Works When the Infamy Badge is equipped, you will gain or lose points based on wins and losses Each VICTORY earns 10 points Earn enough points and move to a higher Infamy rank EACH DEFEAT loses points, based on your rank Below Marauder, you will not lose any points for a defeat At Marauder and above, you will lose points for defeat based on your rank Once you reach a specific rank, you cannot fall below that rank within a given month (no matter have many defeats you experience / points you lose)

Monthly Resets Ranks and points will reset at the first of each calendar month However, any titles you earn are permanent and do not reset



🆕 STREAKS

Streaks are perfect for players who love to push themselves and chase goals

Keep your streak active and hit the target goal to unlock unique titles

How to Participate Open up the Customize → Misc → Player Cards menu Equip the corresponding Streak Badge in Slot 1 or Slot 2 NOTE: This badge must be equipped in order to progress your Streaks

How It Works Blast Streak: Blast 20 Prospectors without dying (unlocks "Bounty Hunter") Ship Blast Streak: Destroy 20 Ships without losing yours (unlocks "Survivor") Win Streak: Win 10 Consecutive Matches (unlocks "Reach Legend")

Streaks are best done with a premade crew, as the score resets when a streak is broken

🆕 MILESTONES

Milestones are challenges that you can grind out over time

Completing Milestone will unlock titles, like "Archeologist" for 100 Artifact Wins

Unlike Infamy and Streaks, you do not have to equip a badge in order to progress and/or complete different Milestone challenges

// DEV NOTE: Scrap Crates are a new progression system added to the game. These look and sound just like a classic “Loot Box” but are not, in fact, Loot Boxes. Every time anyone on your team finds one, you gain an item. The order of the items is fixed and not random.

🆕 SCRAP CRATES

While adventuring in the Reach, players may now find scrap crates in loot rooms!

There are several scrap crates hidden within a match; some crews may not find any crates, some may find one, and other may find multiple

When located, two things will happen for all members of the crew: You will each earn 500 XP You will each earn a cosmetic that can used after you exit the match

What's In The Box Please note that scrap crates are not loot boxes; they do not award random items There are currently 150 cosmetics that you can unlock from scrap crates, including sprays, fireworks, ship names, audio lines, and prospector, ship, and weapon styles The order in which you unlock these is the same for every player

NOTE: Even after exhausting the current pool of available scrap crate cosmetics, you’ll continue to earn 500 XP for every crate your crew finds

// DEV NOTE: We’re also launching with an in-game cosmetics shop to allow more customization of ships, prospectors, and weapons as players venture into the Reach. The shop is just one of many ways to obtain cosmetics in the game, and we’ll continue to work on this feature based on your feedback. We'll have more to share in upcoming game updates.

🆕 IN-GAME COSMETICS SHOP

An in-game cosmetics shop is now available This shop will offer a rotating selection of prospector outfits, ship styles, and weapons appearances Shop items and bundles will generally rotate every 2 weeks

All items within the shop can be unlocked with a new currency, called “credits" Credits which will be available for purchase with real money In-game shop item value will typically range from around $5 to $15 USD (depending on the quality of item and whether or not it’s part of a bundle), and our goal is to make it as easy as possible for players to purchase credits in increments that align with our shop offerings

To learn more about the in-game cosmetic shop, click here

🔥 GAME MODES





ARTIFACT HUNT

The Wildgate is now revealed to all crews once it opens

Time spent in The Lucky Docks decreased to 75s (down from 90s)

🌌 THE REACH





POINTS OF INTEREST

Monolith entrances can now spawn far away from the Monolith

Ancient Vault now spawns close to the middle of the map



REACH HAZARDS

Cosmic Storm Damage to prospectors increased to 10 (was 6) Damage to ships increased to 1 (was 0.6)

The Reach Queen is now slightly larger than a normal Reach Beast

🚀 SHIPS

// DEV NOTE: We have sped up ship maneuverability a bit to make piloting feel a little better. This is a minor change and does not turn our ships into fighter crafts. They are still frigates, but it may make piloting a little more enjoyable.

PILOTING

The pilot rear camera is now a toggle, and the ship is controllable when in this view

Ships turn and accelerate slightly faster

// DEV NOTE: We have adjusted ship health to deal with some balance issues we were seeing and feeling during the Open Beta. We felt that the Hunter might benefit from a health bonus and the Bastion and Scout with some reduction to their health. The Privateer was very powerful in the beta for crews who learned how to maximize the ship's front guns. We have reduced the Privateer's health to offset the value of having all the guns so close together and the value of the Privateer’s projectile speed bonus.

SHIP HEALTH

The Hunter health increased to 90 (was 80)

The Privateer health decreased to 100 (was 120)

The Bastion health decreased to 130 (was 140)

The Scout health decreased to 80 (was 90)

// DEV NOTE: The changes to the helm windows are meant to give more protection to pilots who are suffering from boarding raids more than we anticipated, especially in pickup groups where communicating with the pilot about an enemy boarder is more difficult. This also makes piloting generally safer, which in turn makes the already-difficult job a little easier.

SHIP DESIGN

Charge Stations on the Scout have been moved closer to the outside doors

Secure Door health increased to 400 (was 200)

Helm window health increased to 1000 (was 200)

Shield regeneration rate increased to 25 health/s (was 10 health/s)

When a shield panel goes down, it is now down for 1 min (was 45s)

// DEV NOTE: We have no desire to return to the dominance of Reactor Overload we saw during our Community Preview events; however, we are trying a small increase in Reactor Overload damage by spawning fires a little more quickly. We've also made it a little harder to steal items from rival ships. This is in alignment with our early playtests.

SHIP INTERACTIONS

Time needed to remove / swap hardpoints and turrets increased to 3s (was 2s)

Reactor Overload now spawns fires every 3s (was 5s)

🤖 PROSPECTORS

SAL

Sal’s Salvage ability no longer has a delay

💥 WEAPONS

// DEV NOTE: We have heard your notes on the AIM-e and Doctor and made some fixes. Weapons like the Mk2 Blaster and Beam Rifle, which require more accuracy, have also been improved.

AIM-e

AIM-e damage per shot reduced to 10 (was 15)

AIM-e ammo clip size reduced to 30 (was 45)

AIM-e ammo clips carried increased by 2

AIM-e auto-lock homing reduced by roughly 50%

BEAM RIFLE

Beam Rifle ammo clip increased to 6 (was 4)



MK2 BLASTER

Mk2 Blaster projectile speed increased to 500m/s (was 350m/s)



SONIC BOOM

Sonic Boom base projectile radius increased to 0.3m (was 0.2m)



SUREFIRE

Surefire projectile speed increased to 500m/s (was 350m/s)



THE DOCTOR

The Doctor damage per second decreased to 70 (was 80)





🛡️ EQUIPMENT

// DEV NOTE: These are some balance fixes based on the experiences we all had in the open beta. Drill Charge damage going down still allows it to one-shot engines or turrets, but not Helm Glass.





BLAST CAN

Blast Can radius increased to 400 -> 600 (was 250 -> 500)

Blast Can damage decreased to 150 -> 50 (was 200 -> 80)



DRILL CHARGE

Drill Charge no longer deals 1 heat damage to ships

Drill Charge damage decreased to 800 (was 1000)



ROCK

Rock charges decreased to 2 (was 3)

Rock can now be thrown at interactable buttons inside the ship to activate them

💰 LOOT

// DEV NOTE: We are doing a minor adjustment to some of the “close combat” ship weapons, like the Laser Ram and Mine Layer. We understand that some players would probably prefer a heavier hand on these changes, but we don’t want to overcorrect here. We will keep an eye on these going forward.



SHIP HARDPOINTS

Fire Shield Fires no longer spread in bursts; instead, they now spread one at a time Effect now properly applies and stacks to all fires spawning

Laser Ram Damage per second decreased to 3 (was 3.5) Laser rams aren’t as commonly found in medium points of interest



Mine Layer Damage decreased to 10 (was 12) Cooldown increased to 15 (was 10)



Security Device All the doors close after activating the device button



SHIP CANNONS

Scatter Cannon Projectile speed increased to 100m/s (was 75m/s) Damage to shields and ship parts increased to 75 (was 50)



Sniper Cannon Magazine decreased to 4 rounds (was 5 rounds) No longer does twice the damage to hardpoints





HANDHELD DEVICES

Clamp Jet Now immune to ship explosion damage



Starlance Damage increased to 1000 (was 800)



Vault Key The Vault Key can now be salvaged



🚨 COMBAT

// DEV NOTE: Adding some time to respawning but keeping it as it was inside your ship is a clear “defender bonus” for crews that are struggling against constant invasion.



RESPAWN

Respawn time is 16s

Dying on your ship reduces the respawn time to 12s

// DEV NOTE: The small crew bonus upgrade is to help teams that find themselves down a player for whatever reason.



SMALL CREW BONUS

Reduces respawn time by 4s

Applies a 50% reduction in fires. This stacks with the Fire Shield

// DEV NOTE: Players losing the ability to teleport while taking damage gives defenders a tiny bit more time to stop a thief before they escape with a valuable item.



TELEPORT HOME

Taking any damage from enemy prospectors restarts the teleport home timer

🔓 REWARDS

ADVENTURES

Adjusted reward tracks so that unlocking ships and weapons happens earlier

Added a brand new set of rare outfits for each prospector (inspired loosely by their backgrounds) as the final unlock in their respective reward tracks

🧭 USER INTERFACE

IN LOBBY

Menu UI Added a Clear All button to remove all the “NEW” item flags





IN MATCH

Spectator Improved the UI when in spectator mode, after you and your ship were eliminated You can now switch between Free Cam and Player Cam In Free Cam, you can freely fly around In Player Cam, you can switch between active players, watching the action from slightly behind their character

Probe Updated visual elements when scanning locations





CONTROLS AND SETTINGS

FOV Option added to scale dynamic FOV, such as when sprinting or using abilities



🌱 QUALITY OF LIFE

Localization Added Ukrainian language localization for text Added Russian language localization option for text and VO

Matchmaking Slightly extended the time we will look for certain matching attributes (eg. ship selection, locale, voice chat preference, latency) to increase overall match quality



✅ BUG FIXES