Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️

Today’s update brings highly-requested features, quality-of-life improvements, and important bug fixes. We heard your feedback loud and clear, Quick Save was requested frequently, so we moved it up in our plans to get it to you sooner!

Here’s everything new in this update:

💾 Custom Save System

You can now Quick Save from the pause menu during daytime!

Added save date/time indicator so you can see when you last saved.

📈 New Management App

A big new tool to track your progress:

Track visitor trends to see what’s popular and what's not.

View visitor counts for the last 10 days and visitor activities from the last 5 days.

Check detailed statistics on your income.

See a complete list of all buried bodies, including how much money you've earned from each grave.

Note: The Management App begins tracking data after this update! Previous progress won’t appear.

🌙 Relaxed Mode Preset & Custom Modifiers

Relaxed Mode is now a preset of custom modifiers! You can now change & tune the game to your liking:

New Zombie Waves difficulty settings: Relaxed, Easy, Normal, Hard

Toggle Longer Days (On/Off).

Toggle Energy System (On/Off). Disabling this means actions won’t require energy!

Toggle Preparation Phase (On/Off). Previously always active in Relaxed Mode.

Note: You don't need to start a new game to change the options, you can change them in the settings menu. Just make sure to check if the settings are correct after the update!



📊 Reputation Score System

Your actions now directly impact your graveyard’s popularity:

Doing things right grants points, mistakes lower your score.

Your reputation determines visitor likelihood and affects your overall success.

⚙️ Performance & Compatibility

Added AMD FSR support for improved performance and visuals.

Optimized GPU usage to reduce overall load.

Improved optimization to minimize FPS spikes.

Better scaling for Quality Presets (Low, Medium, High now clearer and more consistent).

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Added Camera Smoothing option in Settings for smoother camera motion (ideal for controllers).

Fixed controller not working on some panels (like Game Over) — now fully functional.

Added Steam Deck button prompts for Steam Deck players.

Re-mapped default controller buttons: Pause button now opens Pause Menu, Back button opens Inventory.

Improved damage value for R500 Revolver and DMR-14 Rifle .

Fixed Fertilizer Machine bug where compost boxes couldn’t be picked up after saving/loading.

Fixed early payment calculation error in the loan system.

Fixed an issue where money and item notifications could get stuck on screen.

Fixed localization issues in French and German, along with general translation fixes.

Fixed a bug that allowed graves to be destroyed while a visitor was actively visiting them.

Fixed balance issues related to overall game difficulty.

Fixed an issue that prevented grave and gravestone placement after loading a saved game.

Fixed Technician Employee going to trash without a trash bag.

Crematorium ovens now show a burning indicator if you’re holding a corpse.

Various Input System updates for better controller detection.

Fixed bug where a corpse could disappear when trying to take it back from the furnace.

Fixed Gardener Employee leaving the farm area to grab items from storage unnecessarily.

Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!