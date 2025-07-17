Hotfix 1.0.1c
Implemented several performance improvements especially when other characters appear
Updated the emergency lights and the #Anomaly03
Updated several plants and water decorative elements
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Implemented several performance improvements especially when other characters appear
Updated the emergency lights and the #Anomaly03
Updated several plants and water decorative elements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update