17 July 2025 Build 19265404 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.0.1c

  • Implemented several performance improvements especially when other characters appear

  • Updated the emergency lights and the #Anomaly03

  • Updated several plants and water decorative elements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3412311
