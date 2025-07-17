Features
- Added Multiplayer! Now someone can grab a second controller and play along in (most) levels!
- UI now shows “to hit B” to spawn in a second player if possible when no 2nd player is present.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the infinite walking glitch.
- Fixed the duck-walking glitch.
- When coins spawn from enemies they had a second of invulnerability before you could pick them up. Now you can grab them right away!
- The map timer was supposed to go back to the opening video but was just refreshing so I removed it.
- Maka enemies had too much health so I reduced it. They also didn’t die right away if you kept hitting them. Now they should die like normal.
- Slime that throws glowsticks has been slowed down.
- Made the background slimes in level 3 more blurry.
- Dying in lava on level 4 wasn’t working correctly. I replaced the animation to be the normal falling death animation.
- 2nd Player deaths in lava weren’t working correctly. Fixed it.
- Springboards weren’t working correctly with 2 Players. Did some major changes to them and now they should work correctly and better than before.
- You originally had to hit B twice to spawn a second player but that's fixed now.
- On level 4 the 2nd player could pick up ants that would warp to the first player. While I wasn't able to fix this I was able to stop them from making the 1st player drop the ants too.
- Now in Level 4 you can turn in ants just by touching the slime/basket and not have to attack to drop it first.
- Level 4 ants can no longer get stuck underneath the spring boards.
- Level 6 boss’s pumpkins were not able to be destroyed by bombs. This is fixed.
- Level 10 Companions no longer go behind the doors in the main world.
- Level 10 fixed the temple enter and exit causing players to switch positions and also not porting them to the temple they just exited.
- Fixed fruit robots in level 11a from not dying when continuously hit.
- Fixed a ledge in 11 factory that was hard to pass by.
- Level 13 I fixed a platform that was very hard to jump to and progress with the level.
- Level 14 fixed the blowing sand to affect both players.
- Level 14 cactus enemy would not die if you continued hitting it. This is fixed.
- Level 14 beetles were too hard. I reduced their hitpoints.
- Level 15 fixed it so both players can pick up ducks.
- Buttons was not showing up in the underwater level with his snorkel. That’s now fixed.
- Originally the 2nd player could hit the Heal button and heal the first player. This was not on purpose and was removed.
- Fixed projectiles that were hitting the 2nd player and damaging the 1st player.
Known Bugs
- The 2nd Player can also control the map crab and submarine. Right now I can’t find any fix for this due to engine limitations. Actively searching for a fix.
- Sometimes the controller will default to the keyboard and not allow the joystick to move. Hitting F5 to refresh the game fixes this bug. This is also an engine issue I’m trying to find a fix for.
