Hello everyone. Yesterday I did a large number of AI tests, and have refined their weights for various different things. However, many of the improvements resulted in the AI being a bit too aggressive or militaristic for lower difficulties, so these changes are intended to only affect the upper end of the difficulty curve.
Changelog:
AI should want Industry much more than they used to
AI will attack and colonize territory more aggressively
Colonization is 4x cheaper and 2x faster
Research is 2x faster
Victory is now determined by Alliances instead of ideologies
MIRV unit Icon fixed
ipbm_0 localization fixed
Integration Rebalance: Size of region no longer matters, but population now influences integration cost. This is intended to make space conquest faster, while not changing the expansion rate on Earth.
Fixed possible crash when a region is depopulated
Strategic damage to regions reduced by ~5x
Map Optimization: Map should load 4x faster
Logistics: Units now require naval/space capacity if they are in water/space territories and not normally able to be in that domain.
Colonies now require space capacity in order to maintain
Changed files in this update