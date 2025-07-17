 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19265333 Edited 17 July 2025 – 20:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. Yesterday I did a large number of AI tests, and have refined their weights for various different things. However, many of the improvements resulted in the AI being a bit too aggressive or militaristic for lower difficulties, so these changes are intended to only affect the upper end of the difficulty curve.

Changelog:

  • AI should want Industry much more than they used to

  • AI will attack and colonize territory more aggressively

  • Colonization is 4x cheaper and 2x faster

  • Research is 2x faster

  • Victory is now determined by Alliances instead of ideologies

  • MIRV unit Icon fixed

  • ipbm_0 localization fixed

  • Integration Rebalance: Size of region no longer matters, but population now influences integration cost. This is intended to make space conquest faster, while not changing the expansion rate on Earth.

  • Fixed possible crash when a region is depopulated

  • Strategic damage to regions reduced by ~5x

  • Map Optimization: Map should load 4x faster

  • Logistics: Units now require naval/space capacity if they are in water/space territories and not normally able to be in that domain.

  • Colonies now require space capacity in order to maintain

Changed files in this update

Depot 2275441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link