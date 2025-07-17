BUILD NOTES
New Level: A Place To Call Home
This level is persistent. When you leave and come back it will be the way you left it... stuff and all. Well really just the stuff. See the known issues below. You can stockpile stuff here for future runs. You can vibe out here and do whatever you like.
There are (almost) no characters for now. Just an option to junk pick at the side of the road. Characters will get added in later once we've beat up this level a bit.
Updated Realtor text to tell you the (no longer) secret way to get to the (no longer) secret level. This text shows up when no level is selected in the Realtor app AFTER you have completed the whole tutorial (including the first time you pick a new yard).
The level is HUGE. If we are going to run into performance issues this place will be the crucible. Please let us know if the game slows are gets otherwise crufty here.
Known Issues with A Place To Call Home:
Your Cruft count in the top HUD will be incorrect. It appears to be fine under the hood but the display in the top HUD is just misbehaving.
Your Cashmoney resets when you return. It's supposed to persist here.
Your XP will be reset when you enter. It's supposed to persist here.
Stations that processing recipes don't save their progress when you leave. You have been warned. Let them thangs finish before you head out.
Shipping it with the known issues as it is still very cool to play and you are opting in by typing in a secret code and that is practically a signature. Go have fun. We'll keep working on it. It adds a whole new dimension to the game.
Misc:
Reduced shop refresh time 300s->150s
Updated bill coin pieces text to be more clue-y
Recalibrated and extended XP curve
Extended out levels to 100 (though it will be pretty wild if anyone gets there any time soon),
Refactored the xp curve to be more shallow. This does not affect the early levels much but has a profound effect the more you level up. You should level up faster, and thus get more deeds... faster. Note: it may be tooo fast right now so we will revisit in a later update once folks have played the persistent level a bit more.
Tutorial: moved magnet plot to a more visible location
Added more store descriptions
Arts!
Clarity fixes on flours, mozzerella cheese, and screws
Added gravel path beneath van on all bg sizes
Changed files in this update