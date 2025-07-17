New Level: A Place To Call Home

This level is persistent. When you leave and come back it will be the way you left it... stuff and all. Well really just the stuff. See the known issues below. You can stockpile stuff here for future runs. You can vibe out here and do whatever you like.

There are (almost) no characters for now. Just an option to junk pick at the side of the road. Characters will get added in later once we've beat up this level a bit.

Updated Realtor text to tell you the (no longer) secret way to get to the (no longer) secret level. This text shows up when no level is selected in the Realtor app AFTER you have completed the whole tutorial (including the first time you pick a new yard).