Hi Retro Rugby Fans
1) Added a new team to unlock
2) Attacking runs from rucks are now deeper. This helps to generate more momentum.
3) Fixed defensive positioning error on right hand side of the field.
Hope you enjoy!
Patch 1.09 Lions25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update