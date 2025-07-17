 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Hi Retro Rugby Fans

1) Added a new team to unlock
2) Attacking runs from rucks are now deeper. This helps to generate more momentum.
3) Fixed defensive positioning error on right hand side of the field.

Hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
