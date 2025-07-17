I found a few bugs and glitches that needed to be ironed out, so here goes.



- Made sure the end boss room has no spots where the auto-respawner is deactivated.

- Fixed a few typos in the text for the data disks.

- Changed the mouse buttons for the pinball machine; now the left button triggers the left flipper, and the right button triggers the right flipper.

- Quitting a level through the pause menu no longer sets the "best time" stat, or the max difficulty used.



You fix one bug, and two more will appear, so please don't be afraid to let me know if you find any more of them! :)