NEW: added steam inventory items, collect them by playing and get rewarded automatically for playing!
Collect them all and try to get all the buffs!
Items:
1. Stick Figure, does nothing, for trading only!
2. Speed Buff, buff player speed by +1.0!
3. Health Buff, buff player health by +50HP!
4. Damage Buff, buff player damage by +1.0!
Speed Buff & Steam Inventory Items!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3557091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update