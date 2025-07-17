 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19265217 Edited 17 July 2025 – 20:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW: added steam inventory items, collect them by playing and get rewarded automatically for playing!
Collect them all and try to get all the buffs!
Items:
1. Stick Figure, does nothing, for trading only!
2. Speed Buff, buff player speed by +1.0!
3. Health Buff, buff player health by +50HP!
4. Damage Buff, buff player damage by +1.0!

