17 July 2025 Build 19265212 Edited 17 July 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added a minimap to the in-game interface.

- Updated UI style, added a glow effect for hovering or focused elements.

- Fixed gender issues in localizations; weapon names should now be grammatically correct (German and French localization)

