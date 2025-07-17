🛠️ Changelog (July 17, 2025)

✅ Bug Fixes:

Combat tutorial now properly pauses the game. The Q key to skip works and displays correctly across all resolutions.



Combat tutorial videos have been replaced with lower-performance-demand versions.



Fixed a bug where quickly skipping both intro cutscenes could freeze the game. There’s now a 3-second delay between skips.



Adjusted jump height while sprinting.



SteamDeck Support:



Left Shoulder (LB): Block & Parry



D-Pad Up: Open/close map



Face Button Top (Y): Skip cutscene



Left Thumbstick Press: Walk slowly



UI fix: Checkbox now correctly displays checked/unchecked states.



Map UI fix - M key now works immediately without needing a mouse click.



Pause menu: cursor and input focus issues resolved.



Fixed a shout line at the Greyvale vendor.



Fixed mouse and keyboard focus issues in UI interactions.



🆕 New Content & Features:

Combat tutorial videos now included in lower quality.



First version of the Quality Preset button added to graphics settings.



🚀 Optimizations

Improved performance - increased FPS and reduced CPU/GPU usage.

