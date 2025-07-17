 Skip to content
🛠️ Changelog (July 17, 2025)
✅ Bug Fixes:
Combat tutorial now properly pauses the game. The Q key to skip works and displays correctly across all resolutions.

Combat tutorial videos have been replaced with lower-performance-demand versions.

Fixed a bug where quickly skipping both intro cutscenes could freeze the game. There’s now a 3-second delay between skips.

Adjusted jump height while sprinting.

SteamDeck Support:

Left Shoulder (LB): Block & Parry

D-Pad Up: Open/close map

Face Button Top (Y): Skip cutscene

Left Thumbstick Press: Walk slowly

UI fix: Checkbox now correctly displays checked/unchecked states.

Map UI fix - M key now works immediately without needing a mouse click.

Pause menu: cursor and input focus issues resolved.

Fixed a shout line at the Greyvale vendor.

Fixed mouse and keyboard focus issues in UI interactions.

🆕 New Content & Features:
Combat tutorial videos now included in lower quality.

First version of the Quality Preset button added to graphics settings.

🚀 Optimizations
Improved performance - increased FPS and reduced CPU/GPU usage.

