🛠️ Changelog (July 17, 2025)
✅ Bug Fixes:
Combat tutorial now properly pauses the game. The Q key to skip works and displays correctly across all resolutions.
Combat tutorial videos have been replaced with lower-performance-demand versions.
Fixed a bug where quickly skipping both intro cutscenes could freeze the game. There’s now a 3-second delay between skips.
Adjusted jump height while sprinting.
SteamDeck Support:
Left Shoulder (LB): Block & Parry
D-Pad Up: Open/close map
Face Button Top (Y): Skip cutscene
Left Thumbstick Press: Walk slowly
UI fix: Checkbox now correctly displays checked/unchecked states.
Map UI fix - M key now works immediately without needing a mouse click.
Pause menu: cursor and input focus issues resolved.
Fixed a shout line at the Greyvale vendor.
Fixed mouse and keyboard focus issues in UI interactions.
🆕 New Content & Features:
New Content & Features:
First version of the Quality Preset button added to graphics settings.
🚀 Optimizations
Improved performance - increased FPS and reduced CPU/GPU usage.
