 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19265118 Edited 17 July 2025 – 19:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎮 Improvements:
Improved teleportation zones: the teleporting monster now has more possible destinations, with wider coverage but lower spawn frequency

Made imposters look more like real players

Changed default crouch behavior to toggle crouch

🐞 Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where crouch toggle worked on the host but not on clients

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link