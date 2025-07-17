🎮 Improvements:
Improved teleportation zones: the teleporting monster now has more possible destinations, with wider coverage but lower spawn frequency
Made imposters look more like real players
Changed default crouch behavior to toggle crouch
🐞 Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where crouch toggle worked on the host but not on clients
Gameplay Improvements and Bug Fixes (1.1.3.3)
