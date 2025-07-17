- fixed a bug where you could place cabinets down on top of yourself and not get moved properly
- can no longer place counters on top of other players
- fixed a bug where people could teleport to the outside of the jetbridge near the stairs
- fixed a bug where start day button doesnt work if your next day is an off day
- can now take things from other players
Uh Oh Airlines Hotfix 0.0.10.0.6
