Katana Overhaul: You can now hit multiple targets with an increased swing speed and more accurate hit registration and timing.



New Weapon Rotation speed option: You're now able to adjust the weapon rotation speed to reduce/adjust visual feedback. Set to zero to rotate at the same speed as the camera.



Enemies can now open (unlocked) doors.



Spawn system has been updated: Enemies should now spawn where they should.



Slightly Increased flashlight brightness



Improved enemy response: Enemies respond a lot better now to player attacks. Enemy attacks are now cancelled when hit. When the player blocks an attack it opens up a window for the player to now land multiple hits when using the Katana.



Tweaked the girls appearance: The standard school girls now have more defining characteristics, such as different hair styles.



Code Input UI soft-lock Fixed: When inputting a code will prevent the player from opening the inventory, or map screen, etc. This prevents the player from soft locking into the Code input UI screen



Code Input Display Numbers Reset: The code input screen now properly resets the numbers.



Fuse Box Alarm Spawn Bug Fixed: Fixed a bug where enemies would spawn in after



Added a few more Med-Kits and moved some others to be more easily found.



Changed Objective system to include Main and Secondary Objectives.



Minor bug fixes.



Demo has been updated to reflect the latest changes.



Patch #4 is quite a big one! I've been at it squashing a number of bugs and further improve aiding the player as to where to go in the form of changing the objective system. There's now a Main Objective and a Secondary Objective.The Katana has also received a big overhaul. Now being able to hit multiple targets with much better hit registration. I've also increased the swing speed so you are now able to slash the girls up a lot faster. The goal is to try and block and then launch a bunch of swings.The girls are now also able to open any (unlocked) door, so no more hiding in rooms. On top of that, I've also refined the spawn system. So far I've not seen anyone spawn where they shouldn't but I did only a single run from start to finish, so I may have missed some stuff.Oh, and the girls received a visual update, they will spawn with slight hair variations!I also added the option to change the weapon rotation speed. So, if you set it to zero, the weapon turns at the same speed as the camera.Now onto the full patch list:I hope you guys will have fun with the new changes if you either haven't played it yet, or wanting to do another run. In any case, thanks for the support!If you enjoyed the game (or not) I would appreciate it if you'd leave a review. It will help me make the game better and, your help so far has made such a difference.Thank you.Joure.