Hey everyone,

I'm excited to release a new update for "Trytka" that I've been working on, focused directly on your feedback!

Here are the details:

Your Next Step is Clear! Feeling a bit lost on what to build or where to go next? I've implemented a new system that shows you exactly what you need to do, one step at a time. My goal is to make the progression feel more natural so you can get to the fun stuff faster.

The Pickaxe has Arrived! You asked for more ways to gather materials, and here it is! The pickaxe is now available to craft. Get out there and start breaking some rocks!

Bug Squashed: I managed to track down and fix a frustrating bug. Thanks to everyone who reported it and helped me find it!

Thank you for playing "Trytka" and for all your amazing support. It means the world to me. Tell me what you think about the update!