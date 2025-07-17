-Players could cheese a section of the foundry to skip about half of it, including a boss battle. Unfortunately, this would leave them softlocked after that. Two things are being done here. Level geometry is being adjusted so that you can't (or at least, shouldn't be able to) do it by moving some platforms. For affected players, the game will boot you out of the room if you don't have the required equipment. You can reset the keycards by interacting with the computer at the start of the area. This is a temporary fix until some more testing is done to make sure you have the right equipment.