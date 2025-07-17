New
Players now have a secondary interaction with the drop off box "Place All" which will drop all items you are carrying with a single click! This a huge QOL option to save lots of time when dropping off big hauls.
UPDATES
Balances
Pet Egg spawn chance from Level 3 buildings has been reworked to scale based on player's group size. Each building has a 25% on opening to grant the Egg for 1-2 players. This value is then reduced the more players there are in the group. This should help solo players have greater accessibility to obtaining pets sense the time constraint for solo is much more difficult that large groups.
Reduced Credit Cost of Base Meg Gen from 75 to 50.
Reduced Credit Cost of Advanced Med Gen from 200 to 150.
Increased the range of placement mode.
Increased the price of Trex by 87.5%
Reduced Trex health by 20%.
Big Daddy is now increased by 50% of range damage modifier allowing it to do even bigger damager.
General
Reworked backend networking for picking up items as a client to prevent the “Ghosted Items” major bug (items that don’t actually exist, but the icon takes up a slot preventing players from filling that slot with another item).
Lowered the position of the robot suit corpse when help by a player so that it doesn’t block the screen as much.
Updated the look and feel of the Contract Manager UI providing a simpler and more intuitive user navigation.
Updated the coloring of Steel and Carbon pickaxe to help them visually stand out better from the Iron Pickaxe.
Moved the Custom Settings option into the Settings options as its own tab similar to Video, Audio, Keybinds, etc. This will make it more intuitive to access and also prevent players from overlooking it or not being able to find it to access certain options such as Friend Fire which can be turned off by the client to prevent other players from dealing damage to them.
Items now automatically snap to the ground after a short time after being dropped with physics. I’ve done this to help prevent items from clipping through the ground which can result in loss of loot/items.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where the message “Hands are full” would appear on a player’s action bar after attempting to pick up a 2-hander causing the item to disappear along with the player being unable to pick anything up without dying or leaving the session.
Fixed an issue where sunlight brightness was not properly adjusting after transitioning from night shift to morning causing the map to appear dimmer/darker than expected during daytime.
Fixed an issue where the mosquito was not spawning on Tier 3.
Fixed an issue where the elevator panel on Port Glacial Level 1 was obstructed behind the train.
Fixed spelling issue of Ammoilte to Ammonite.
Fixed an issue where the Boombox would not remain activated if dropped via physics rather than placed.
Fixed an issue where looting something while holding the better or ultimate boombox was causing the music to shut off.
Fixed an issue where eating chips with a full action bar while still facing the vending machine prevents the player from purchasing more chips unless they look away then back at the machine.
Fixed an issue with an obstructed access crate that was unreachable in level 1 Pterodactyl Cage of Port Jurassic.
