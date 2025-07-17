Players now have a secondary interaction with the drop off box "Place All" which will drop all items you are carrying with a single click! This a huge QOL option to save lots of time when dropping off big hauls.

Big Daddy is now increased by 50% of range damage modifier allowing it to do even bigger damager.

Pet Egg spawn chance from Level 3 buildings has been reworked to scale based on player's group size. Each building has a 25% on opening to grant the Egg for 1-2 players. This value is then reduced the more players there are in the group. This should help solo players have greater accessibility to obtaining pets sense the time constraint for solo is much more difficult that large groups.

Reworked backend networking for picking up items as a client to prevent the “Ghosted Items” major bug (items that don’t actually exist, but the icon takes up a slot preventing players from filling that slot with another item).

Lowered the position of the robot suit corpse when help by a player so that it doesn’t block the screen as much.

Updated the look and feel of the Contract Manager UI providing a simpler and more intuitive user navigation.

Updated the coloring of Steel and Carbon pickaxe to help them visually stand out better from the Iron Pickaxe.

Moved the Custom Settings option into the Settings options as its own tab similar to Video, Audio, Keybinds, etc. This will make it more intuitive to access and also prevent players from overlooking it or not being able to find it to access certain options such as Friend Fire which can be turned off by the client to prevent other players from dealing damage to them.