17 July 2025 Build 19264730 Edited 17 July 2025 – 20:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Added windowed and full-screen options

  2. Added resolution options

  3. Broke my mac laptop

  4. Broke my mac laptop

  5. It's broken

  6. If something is broken on Mac please let me know, I can't check right now from my end

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3565941
Windows Depot 3565943
