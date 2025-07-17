☃️Hey Snow Plowing fans!❄️▶️

✅ Fourth major update after release ❗️

💠 Added game progress board💠 Improved game progress settings💠 Fixed issues with saving game progress💠 Fixed NPC saving💠 Completely new tutorial system💠 Added help for available functions💠 Changed key bindings for hiding the interface💠 added new symbols to the game progress board💠 fixed issue with Old Trapper's stories💠 added messages for the tutorial💠 completely disabled DX 12 support - due to incompatibility with the game, it always caused stuttering (even on the most powerful hardware)💠 added backup save (preparation for slots)⤵️⤵️⤵️🔽🔽🔽Love YouSPS Team