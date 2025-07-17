 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19264724 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

☃️Hey Snow Plowing fans!❄️▶️


✅ Fourth major update after release ❗️


💠 Added game progress board
💠 Improved game progress settings
💠 Fixed issues with saving game progress
💠 Fixed NPC saving
💠 Completely new tutorial system
💠 Added help for available functions
💠 Changed key bindings for hiding the interface
💠 added new symbols to the game progress board
💠 fixed issue with Old Trapper's stories
💠 added messages for the tutorial
💠 completely disabled DX 12 support - due to incompatibility with the game, it always caused stuttering (even on the most powerful hardware)
💠 added backup save (preparation for slots)


⤵️⤵️⤵️

We apologize for any errors you may encounter.

If you want support Us - You can support us by sharing your Steam Opinion with others✅ THANK YOU💌

🔽🔽🔽

Report bugs by the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2096030/discussions/0/

And discord
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Love You
SPS Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2096031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link