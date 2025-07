☃️Hey Snow Plowing fans!❄️▶️

✠Fourth major update after release ❗️

💠Added game progress board💠Improved game progress settings💠Fixed issues with saving game progress💠Fixed NPC saving💠Completely new tutorial system💠Added help for available functions💠Changed key bindings for hiding the interface💠added new symbols to the game progress board💠fixed issue with Old Trapper's stories💠added messages for the tutorial💠completely disabled DX 12 support - due to incompatibility with the game, it always caused stuttering (even on the most powerful hardware)💠added backup save (preparation for slots)⤵️⤵️⤵️🔽🔽🔽Love YouSPS Team