☃️Hey Snow Plowing fans!❄️▶️
✅ Fourth major update after release ❗️
💠 Added game progress board
💠 Improved game progress settings
💠 Fixed issues with saving game progress
💠 Fixed NPC saving
💠 Completely new tutorial system
💠 Added help for available functions
💠 Changed key bindings for hiding the interface
💠 added new symbols to the game progress board
💠 fixed issue with Old Trapper's stories
💠 added messages for the tutorial
💠 completely disabled DX 12 support - due to incompatibility with the game, it always caused stuttering (even on the most powerful hardware)
💠 added backup save (preparation for slots)
We apologize for any errors you may encounter.
If you want support Us - You can support us by sharing your Steam Opinion with others✅ THANK YOU💌
Report bugs by the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2096030/discussions/0/
And discord
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc
Love You
SPS Team
Changed files in this update