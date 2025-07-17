This build has not been seen in a public branch.

SteamVR:

Fix controller SVGs not rendering in the controller test UI.

Linux:

Fix for error -202: "Make sure your headset´s display is in fullscreen mode" https://github.com/ValveSoftware/SteamVR-for-Linux/issues/794

OpenXR:

Return more realistic joint radii in xrLocateHandJointsEXT.

Fix render model UUIDs not generating correctly on Linux.









