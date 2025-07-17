 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19264692 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.



SteamVR:

  • Fix controller SVGs not rendering in the controller test UI.

Linux:

OpenXR:

  • Return more realistic joint radii in xrLocateHandJointsEXT.

  • Fix render model UUIDs not generating correctly on Linux.





Changed depots in beta branch

Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
