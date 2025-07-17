 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Additions

  • Added a User Interface for inline twisting points your selected coaster. This makes it much, much easier adjust your inline twists.
  • New Inline-Twisting UI can be found in the "Tracks" panel.
  • Also added the ability to change the direction each twist! The direction can be changed by pressing the clockwise or counterclockwise buttons that appear for points that have inline twisting enabled.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues with adding an inline twist causing loops placed after to not be able to invert inside of it, this is now fixed. Loops and other elements should work perfectly fine with inline twisting.


Misc

  • 1 week anniversary of 1.0.0 being launched! Already made a ton of improvements over the past 7 updates. Can't wait to see what 100 more look like.

