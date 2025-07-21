 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19264579 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Bugfix regarding splitscreen keyboard+mouse and gamepad conflicts.
- Fixed the handling of some edge case disconnections in multiplayer.
- Fixed a walkthrough break happening when quitting the game or crashing just as the first Wormzilla reveal cinematic starts
- Fixed miscellaneous creature behavior and sound issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2787321
