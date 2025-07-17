Hello Runners!

This is the MyDearest team here to bring you the latest update!

Brazen Blaze Version 2.0 is now live!

■Official Release Date

Thursday, July 17th, 2025 (PDT)

*Maintenance end time will be announced later.

What’s New in Version 2.0.0!



🎉 Brazen Blaze Is Now Free to Play!

The day has finally come! Brazen Blaze is officially FREE TO PLAY!

You can now experience the full game with zero cost, including all basic Runners, modes, and mayhem. Whether you're a new player or a returning veteran, there's never been a better time to jump in with your friends! So tell them to download it now! What do they have to lose? IT’S FREE!





We’ve sent out exclusive anniversary gifts:

As a thank-you to those of you who supported us during our paid launch, we’ve sent out exclusive anniversary gifts:

2,000 Brazen Gold : Brazen Gold equivalent to the original game price! Use it in the shop to buy the items you’ve been holding back on, or save it for future use!

Exclusive Cosmetics: An OG player card and badge only available through this reward will be given to all our current players!

Make sure to check your inbox and claim yours!



🔥Valkyrie Runner Pass Now Available!

Couldn’t get Valkyrie during the Valkyrie Vanguard tournament? No problem! The Valkyrie Runner Pass is now available for all players. Complete daily tasks to gain XP and unlock Brazen Blaze’s first-ever support Runner, VALKYRIE!

*Note: The items obtained through the Runner Pass can generally only be acquired during that Runner Pass period, with no plans to make them available after the event ends.





🌸 New Gold Shop Bundles: Cherry Blossom Edition!

Two beautifully themed Sakura (Cherry Blossom) bundles have arrived in the Gold Shop!

VALKYRIE Runner Skin “Sakura”

VALKYRIE Gauntlet Skin “Sakura”

VALKYRIE Main Weapon Skin “Sakura”

Card “Sakura”





LEVIN Runner Skin “Sakura”

LEVIN Gauntlet Skin “Sakura”

LEVIN Main Weapon Skin “Sakura”

Card “Sakura”

Note: These items are not sold separately

Note: Brazen Gold is required for purchase

Note: Brazen Gold can be purchased in game.

💬Join Us on Discord!

Want in on community events, future tournaments, or sneak peeks at upcoming content?

Brazen’s new Community Leaders just hosted our BIGGEST TOURNAMENT YET! And we’re keeping the momentum going! Join our Discord to take part and for a chance to win exclusive prizes!

Further details on each feature are listed in the Patch Notes below.



Thank you for your continued support of Brazen Blaze. Let the new era of FREE BRAWLING begin!