17 July 2025 Build 19264553 Edited 17 July 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bazaar Folks!
Following the major v0.5a update, we’ve rolled out a small patch to fix a few bugs and improve your fishing experience based on your feedback. Here’s what’s new in v0.5b:

🐟 Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • XP gain for Pike (turna) was incorrect – this has been fixed.

  • A bug preventing the Large Fish Bucket from being sent to the market area has been resolved.

  • Customers no longer push or block the player. Based on popular demand, physical collisions with customers have been removed. You can now move freely through crowds.

  • Fish type wasn't visible at the fish stall UI. A new visual indicator now shows the name of the fish when you hover over it.

  • A new tutorial sequence has been added for fishing. When you first get the fish stall, a short guide now explains how to sell fish.

🎯 Small but meaningful tweaks to make your fishing experience smoother and clearer.
Thanks for your continued support! More content is on the way… 🐠🧺

