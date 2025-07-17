Hello Bazaar Folks!

Following the major v0.5a update, we’ve rolled out a small patch to fix a few bugs and improve your fishing experience based on your feedback. Here’s what’s new in v0.5b:

🐟 Bug Fixes & Improvements

XP gain for Pike (turna) was incorrect – this has been fixed.

A bug preventing the Large Fish Bucket from being sent to the market area has been resolved.

Customers no longer push or block the player. Based on popular demand, physical collisions with customers have been removed. You can now move freely through crowds.

Fish type wasn't visible at the fish stall UI. A new visual indicator now shows the name of the fish when you hover over it.

A new tutorial sequence has been added for fishing. When you first get the fish stall, a short guide now explains how to sell fish.

🎯 Small but meaningful tweaks to make your fishing experience smoother and clearer.

Thanks for your continued support! More content is on the way… 🐠🧺