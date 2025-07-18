 Skip to content
Major 18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

After many years of updates, content additions, changes, bug fixes, and community requested changes (thanks for the feedback!), and a few hiccups along the way. Forsaken isle is now officially out of early access!

New Zones

This update adds a new fiery zone to the initial island, with unique biomes, creatures, and bosses.

A new void themed biome which spreads over time.

New Characters

Meet new NPCs. A goblin merchant has setup shop in the cavern layer, selling early game accessories, and a smith to help forge end game armour and weapons.

World Improvements

Additional updates to existing biomes, including new items, and smoothing out gameplay progression. These include multiple, and more obvious links to further levels in the case of the wizard tower. The dungeon boss will now seek out and hunt down the player should you spend enough time exploring the dungeon.

You can find the full patch notes below!

New:

  • Added a new spreading void biome

  • Added a new lava cavern level to the starting island with new biomes and a boss. Accessible after the Wizard Tower

  • Added 200+ new items

  • Added new crafting recipes

  • Added new item stats:

    • Life on kill

    • Mana on kill

    • Enemy aggression range

  • Added a crafting material tooltip description to items used in crafting recipes

  • Added a fishing item source to items in the codex

  • Added a new goblin merchant npc. His shop can be found somewhere on the first cave layer

  • Added a new smith npc. Found in an obsidian fortress. Helps craft powerful gear

  • Certain resources can now be placed back down

  • Stage of world generation and loading is now displayed on the generating/loading screen

  • Campfires now reduce enemy aggro range

  • Added shift click item transfer to shop menus

  • Added combat numbers for mana restored

  • Fishing rods now have matching holding sprites and fishing lines

  • Added boss respawn notifications

  • Walls and other large tiles in front of the player now fade out slightly

  • The dungeon boss will now passively spawn after a certain amount of time has been spent in the dungeon

  • Item entities are now saved

  • Added boss drops to item sources

Balance and Changes:

  • Damage reduction from defence now uses a new damage formula

  • Rebalanced defence values and stats for most armours

  • Rebalanced most mob stats

  • Added collision damage to some mobs

  • Doors now auto open and close when passing through

  • Mimics got a slight graphic change, added sounds, and now revert back to a chest on player death

  • Mobs will now de-aggro at a certain range from the player

  • Everfrost armour now has a set bonus

  • Negative item stats are now displayed in red

  • Reaper shrines now give life on kill instead of lifesteal

  • Campfires now heal slightly more over time

  • Increased the tooltip visibility for special item effects

  • Cultist Dagger item can no longer crit

  • Increased the amount of exit teleporters for the library and botanical garden levels

  • The exit portal in the botanical gardens is now more obvious, and requires a key to access (dropped by garden mobs)

  • Shady Rogue Npc now requires aggro range reduction in order to open shop

  • Flax now naturally grows in grasslands and can be refined into wool

  • Reduced damage, health, and cast speed for some of the Wizard Tower boss attacks

  • Wizard Tower boss void portals spawn voidmites less frequently

  • Adjusted some crafting recipe costs

  • Adjusted resource item drops for tiles

  • Plants now grow naturally in the botanical gardens

  • Hitbox for flail weapons now includes the chain/rope

  • Flail weapons now automatically adjust length when colliding with a wall

  • Bonus dash cooldown reduction is now capped at 75%

  • Cooking and Alchemy stations now use nearby containers

  • Cooking and Alchemy stations now display incorrect combinations

  • Cursor items now unequip if a hotbar item is selected

  • Undiscovered cooking and alchemy recipes are only displayed in the codex after crafting

  • Increased the map reveal radius around player

  • Increased buff times for most food and potion effects

  • Increased mana gained from mana potions

  • Added a tier 3 healing potion recipe

  • Bow attacks charge slightly faster

  • Uncharged bow attacks deal less damage

  • Ammunition required for weapons are now displayed on the tooltip

  • Leaf Vortex armour set now also shoots projectiles

  • Destroying a bed removes the associated spawn point

  • Wall tiles such as wheat no longer connect to other walls

  • Slightly reduced the enemy spawn rate in swamps

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that would occaisonally cause significant fps drops for a few seconds upon entering a new level

  • Holes in the Wizard Tower now render correctly

  • Tile healthbars no longer draw behind tiles on higher resolutions

  • Fixed the position of the quick stack button after changing resolution

  • Fixed boomerang weapon sprites not showing after returning

  • Fixed some tooltip typos

  • Trees no longer grow if an entity is within its bounds

  • Improved performance when rendering large tile sprites

  • Ranged mobs attack telegraph now renders correctly when above the player

  • Fixed an issue with islands occasionally failing to load

  • Fixed missing interact prompts for the kitchen and alchemy stations

  • Interacting with certain tiles will no longer use the selected item

  • Beast from beyond summoned voidmites now despawn on boss or player death

  • Removed some unobtainable items from the item codex

  • Player features now render using the correct colour tints of the level or biome

  • Items bought from a merchant will now drop on the floor when inventory is full

  • Fixed an issue with damage modifiers not being applied correctly

I'll be standing by to deploy any needed hotfixes or changes, and as always, paying attention to any feedback. I'll also have an update in the near future with plans regarding roadmaps or game updates.

Thanks for all the continued support along the way!

