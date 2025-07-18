After many years of updates, content additions, changes, bug fixes, and community requested changes (thanks for the feedback!), and a few hiccups along the way. Forsaken isle is now officially out of early access!
New Zones
This update adds a new fiery zone to the initial island, with unique biomes, creatures, and bosses.
A new void themed biome which spreads over time.
New Characters
Meet new NPCs. A goblin merchant has setup shop in the cavern layer, selling early game accessories, and a smith to help forge end game armour and weapons.
World Improvements
Additional updates to existing biomes, including new items, and smoothing out gameplay progression. These include multiple, and more obvious links to further levels in the case of the wizard tower. The dungeon boss will now seek out and hunt down the player should you spend enough time exploring the dungeon.
You can find the full patch notes below!
New:
Added a new spreading void biome
Added a new lava cavern level to the starting island with new biomes and a boss. Accessible after the Wizard Tower
Added 200+ new items
Added new crafting recipes
Added new item stats:
Life on kill
Mana on kill
Enemy aggression range
Added a crafting material tooltip description to items used in crafting recipes
Added a fishing item source to items in the codex
Added a new goblin merchant npc. His shop can be found somewhere on the first cave layer
Added a new smith npc. Found in an obsidian fortress. Helps craft powerful gear
Certain resources can now be placed back down
Stage of world generation and loading is now displayed on the generating/loading screen
Campfires now reduce enemy aggro range
Added shift click item transfer to shop menus
Added combat numbers for mana restored
Fishing rods now have matching holding sprites and fishing lines
Added boss respawn notifications
Walls and other large tiles in front of the player now fade out slightly
The dungeon boss will now passively spawn after a certain amount of time has been spent in the dungeon
Item entities are now saved
Added boss drops to item sources
Balance and Changes:
Damage reduction from defence now uses a new damage formula
Rebalanced defence values and stats for most armours
Rebalanced most mob stats
Added collision damage to some mobs
Doors now auto open and close when passing through
Mimics got a slight graphic change, added sounds, and now revert back to a chest on player death
Mobs will now de-aggro at a certain range from the player
Everfrost armour now has a set bonus
Negative item stats are now displayed in red
Reaper shrines now give life on kill instead of lifesteal
Campfires now heal slightly more over time
Increased the tooltip visibility for special item effects
Cultist Dagger item can no longer crit
Increased the amount of exit teleporters for the library and botanical garden levels
The exit portal in the botanical gardens is now more obvious, and requires a key to access (dropped by garden mobs)
Shady Rogue Npc now requires aggro range reduction in order to open shop
Flax now naturally grows in grasslands and can be refined into wool
Reduced damage, health, and cast speed for some of the Wizard Tower boss attacks
Wizard Tower boss void portals spawn voidmites less frequently
Adjusted some crafting recipe costs
Adjusted resource item drops for tiles
Plants now grow naturally in the botanical gardens
Hitbox for flail weapons now includes the chain/rope
Flail weapons now automatically adjust length when colliding with a wall
Bonus dash cooldown reduction is now capped at 75%
Cooking and Alchemy stations now use nearby containers
Cooking and Alchemy stations now display incorrect combinations
Cursor items now unequip if a hotbar item is selected
Undiscovered cooking and alchemy recipes are only displayed in the codex after crafting
Increased the map reveal radius around player
Increased buff times for most food and potion effects
Increased mana gained from mana potions
Added a tier 3 healing potion recipe
Bow attacks charge slightly faster
Uncharged bow attacks deal less damage
Ammunition required for weapons are now displayed on the tooltip
Leaf Vortex armour set now also shoots projectiles
Destroying a bed removes the associated spawn point
Wall tiles such as wheat no longer connect to other walls
Slightly reduced the enemy spawn rate in swamps
Fixes:
Fixed an issue that would occaisonally cause significant fps drops for a few seconds upon entering a new level
Holes in the Wizard Tower now render correctly
Tile healthbars no longer draw behind tiles on higher resolutions
Fixed the position of the quick stack button after changing resolution
Fixed boomerang weapon sprites not showing after returning
Fixed some tooltip typos
Trees no longer grow if an entity is within its bounds
Improved performance when rendering large tile sprites
Ranged mobs attack telegraph now renders correctly when above the player
Fixed an issue with islands occasionally failing to load
Fixed missing interact prompts for the kitchen and alchemy stations
Interacting with certain tiles will no longer use the selected item
Beast from beyond summoned voidmites now despawn on boss or player death
Removed some unobtainable items from the item codex
Player features now render using the correct colour tints of the level or biome
Items bought from a merchant will now drop on the floor when inventory is full
Fixed an issue with damage modifiers not being applied correctly
I'll be standing by to deploy any needed hotfixes or changes, and as always, paying attention to any feedback. I'll also have an update in the near future with plans regarding roadmaps or game updates.
Thanks for all the continued support along the way!
