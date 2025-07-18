After many years of updates, content additions, changes, bug fixes, and community requested changes (thanks for the feedback!), and a few hiccups along the way. Forsaken isle is now officially out of early access!

New Zones

This update adds a new fiery zone to the initial island, with unique biomes, creatures, and bosses.

A new void themed biome which spreads over time.

New Characters

Meet new NPCs. A goblin merchant has setup shop in the cavern layer, selling early game accessories, and a smith to help forge end game armour and weapons.

World Improvements

Additional updates to existing biomes, including new items, and smoothing out gameplay progression. These include multiple, and more obvious links to further levels in the case of the wizard tower. The dungeon boss will now seek out and hunt down the player should you spend enough time exploring the dungeon.

You can find the full patch notes below!

New:

Added a new spreading void biome

Added a new lava cavern level to the starting island with new biomes and a boss. Accessible after the Wizard Tower

Added 200+ new items

Added new crafting recipes

Added new item stats: Life on kill Mana on kill Enemy aggression range

Added a crafting material tooltip description to items used in crafting recipes

Added a fishing item source to items in the codex

Added a new goblin merchant npc. His shop can be found somewhere on the first cave layer

Added a new smith npc. Found in an obsidian fortress. Helps craft powerful gear

Certain resources can now be placed back down

Stage of world generation and loading is now displayed on the generating/loading screen

Campfires now reduce enemy aggro range

Added shift click item transfer to shop menus

Added combat numbers for mana restored

Fishing rods now have matching holding sprites and fishing lines

Added boss respawn notifications

Walls and other large tiles in front of the player now fade out slightly

The dungeon boss will now passively spawn after a certain amount of time has been spent in the dungeon

Item entities are now saved

Added boss drops to item sources

Balance and Changes:

Damage reduction from defence now uses a new damage formula

Rebalanced defence values and stats for most armours

Rebalanced most mob stats

Added collision damage to some mobs

Doors now auto open and close when passing through

Mimics got a slight graphic change, added sounds, and now revert back to a chest on player death

Mobs will now de-aggro at a certain range from the player

Everfrost armour now has a set bonus

Negative item stats are now displayed in red

Reaper shrines now give life on kill instead of lifesteal

Campfires now heal slightly more over time

Increased the tooltip visibility for special item effects

Cultist Dagger item can no longer crit

Increased the amount of exit teleporters for the library and botanical garden levels

The exit portal in the botanical gardens is now more obvious, and requires a key to access (dropped by garden mobs)

Shady Rogue Npc now requires aggro range reduction in order to open shop

Flax now naturally grows in grasslands and can be refined into wool

Reduced damage, health, and cast speed for some of the Wizard Tower boss attacks

Wizard Tower boss void portals spawn voidmites less frequently

Adjusted some crafting recipe costs

Adjusted resource item drops for tiles

Plants now grow naturally in the botanical gardens

Hitbox for flail weapons now includes the chain/rope

Flail weapons now automatically adjust length when colliding with a wall

Bonus dash cooldown reduction is now capped at 75%

Cooking and Alchemy stations now use nearby containers

Cooking and Alchemy stations now display incorrect combinations

Cursor items now unequip if a hotbar item is selected

Undiscovered cooking and alchemy recipes are only displayed in the codex after crafting

Increased the map reveal radius around player

Increased buff times for most food and potion effects

Increased mana gained from mana potions

Added a tier 3 healing potion recipe

Bow attacks charge slightly faster

Uncharged bow attacks deal less damage

Ammunition required for weapons are now displayed on the tooltip

Leaf Vortex armour set now also shoots projectiles

Destroying a bed removes the associated spawn point

Wall tiles such as wheat no longer connect to other walls

Slightly reduced the enemy spawn rate in swamps

Fixes:

Fixed an issue that would occaisonally cause significant fps drops for a few seconds upon entering a new level

Holes in the Wizard Tower now render correctly

Tile healthbars no longer draw behind tiles on higher resolutions

Fixed the position of the quick stack button after changing resolution

Fixed boomerang weapon sprites not showing after returning

Fixed some tooltip typos

Trees no longer grow if an entity is within its bounds

Improved performance when rendering large tile sprites

Ranged mobs attack telegraph now renders correctly when above the player

Fixed an issue with islands occasionally failing to load

Fixed missing interact prompts for the kitchen and alchemy stations

Interacting with certain tiles will no longer use the selected item

Beast from beyond summoned voidmites now despawn on boss or player death

Removed some unobtainable items from the item codex

Player features now render using the correct colour tints of the level or biome

Items bought from a merchant will now drop on the floor when inventory is full

Fixed an issue with damage modifiers not being applied correctly

I'll be standing by to deploy any needed hotfixes or changes, and as always, paying attention to any feedback. I'll also have an update in the near future with plans regarding roadmaps or game updates.

Thanks for all the continued support along the way!