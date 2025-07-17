- Accessibility options: disable screenshake and various other in-game or in-menu movements
- Fixed a bug with That which Points interacting with some actions
1.0.5 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2830201
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2830202
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2830203
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update