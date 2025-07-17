Good Morning Everyone,

This morning, we are bringing more updates to issues revolving around the Aquatica DLC as well as issues in ARK: Survival Evolved.

As we continue to release solutions, our top priority remains to fix an issue with the game engine on the live version of ARK: Survival Evolved (360.1) ; a fix is in the works to address mods from instantly crashing and we look forward to posting an update when possible.

In the meantime, the team was able to push a pre-aquatica release version of A.S.E. This allowed people to return and play a version of the game before the launch of ARK: Aquatica and progress has and will continue to be made to address lingering issues.

The branch is called "preaquatica". To navigate to the branch:

Right Click ARK: Survival Evolved in your Steam Library

Click Properties

Betas

Beta participation

Opt into "preaquatica" branch

The branch is available for clients and dedicated servers now.

Updates to ARK: Aquatica DLC:

Added Pearl Vacuum Compartment (Moonpool) to Smithy crafting inventories

Added Stinger to Fabricator crafting inventories

Fixed Pygocentrus boss fight going straight to cinematic and credits once entering the arena

Fixed Pygocentrus health bar not being visible

Fixed players and dinos getting killed in random locations/bounds. If new locations are causing instant death to players and dinos, please report them into the proper thread in the "「❗」bug-reports" channel on the Official Aquatica Discord

Fixed collision issues in the Fractalis arena

Adjusted Dino Spawners in Shallows

Fixed missing textures in foliage

Filled in holes in the level

This update will require a minor server downtime of about 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. This update will be pushed starting:



9:00 PM UTC

5:00 AM CST

2:00 PM PDT

5:00 PM EDT

The team is also dedicated to tackling the performance issues at hand with the Aquatica DLC, we hope to have fixes trickle out to address performance in waves.

For All ARK: Survival Evolved MOD Creators:

This is an outreach for all ARK: Survival Evolved Mod creators. We would love to get in touch with you all as we are actively tracking the mods that will need updates as a community. Please contact the team via the ticket system in the #support channel on the Official ARK Aquatica Discord .

Look forward to more updates soon, we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.