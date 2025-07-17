BIG UPDATE LIVE – NEW SEASON OF GACHA FEVER ! 🎉

Today, we’re dropping a massive update to kick off a brand-new season packed with fresh content, deep changes, and a clearer vision of the experience we want to offer you. This update lays the foundation for what’s coming next.

Originally, this was planned as a DLC... but after discussing it with the team, we decided to spread the content across the year through regular free updates — and yes, another big one is coming later !

🆕 WHAT'S NEW / WHAT'S CHANGED:

🦆 A New Playable Character

He arrives with two devastating new weapons, including the long-awaited FLAMETHROWER... it’s gonna get toasty 🔥

And the other one is ice-themed ! ❄️

⚔️ New Loot + GOLD Items to Craft

4 new items

4 new GOLD items to craft

Balance updates to several existing items

We also made sure that every item now contributes to at least one GOLD-tier craft — for better synergy and build variety.

📘 New Codex Loadout Selection System

You can now select exactly which weapons and items will appear in your run, directly from the Codex !

This was one of the most requested features and as we kept adding content, it became harder to find the specific builds players wanted.

➡️ Now you can define your experience, experiment freely, and focus on your favorite strategies.

We're excited to hear what you think! It’s still a work in progress, but we hope you’ll enjoy this new layer of control and customization.

⚖️ Full Difficulty Balancing Rework

We’ve rebuilt the entire difficulty scaling system from the ground up :

Smoother difficulty tiers

Enemy health and damage progression is now more readable and consistent

The Infinite Mode has been reworked with a more fun and gradual power curve

💾 Save System Overhaul

We’ve completely rebuilt the save system to better support long-term game growth and new features. ➡️ As a result, this update includes a soft leaderboard reset to start the new season fresh.

🏁 New Season, Fresh Start !

🚨 A brand-new season begins now !

You’ll still be able to view the previous season’s leaderboard,

but it’s time to climb back to the top !

What is a soft reset ?

Only scores from X+ difficulty are reset.

Your progress in difficulties 1, 2, and 3 is preserved.

➡️ You’re not starting over from scratch !

📊 Leaderboard Score Changes:

We’ve fully recalculated how leaderboard points are earned :

Max score pre-X+ is now 10,000 (down from 15,000)

Victory rewards are now much higher

Difficulty 2 can now reach up to 3,000 points (was 1,000)

🎯 The goal: a smoother, more rewarding progression that better reflects high-level X+ gameplay.

🧠 New Weapon Tooltips

We’ve added new tags and visuals to make weapon types easier to identify.

Tooltips now:

Show damage ratios more clearly

Indicate weapon category/type with icons and highlights

🛠️ Balancing Updates: Items, Weapons & GOLD Crafts

Here are a few examples:

Spikyblow (weapon) : physical ratio increased from 120% → 125%

S+++ now requires one additional A+ item to craft (it was too easy given its power)

Several GOLD items have been rebalanced or adjusted

A Huge Milestone but We're Still Listening

With so many changes (balancing, saves, Codex...), some hotfixes may arrive later this week.

Your feedback will be crucial to help us fine-tune everything 💜

🎤 Thank You for Playing, Testing & Supporting Us!

We’re very excited to hear your thoughts on this update.

Thanks for being part of Gacha Fever your support keeps us going, pushing us to improve the game, add content, and make every run even more fun, chaotic, and intense.

See you in the arena ! 💥

Vous aimez le jeu ? Laissez-nous un avis sur Steam ! Cela permet à davantage de joueurs de découvrir Gacha Fever et représente beaucoup pour notre petite équipe.

Merci encore pour votre soutien,

— The Gacha Fever Team