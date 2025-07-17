Changes
- Added call to action after player returns from session
- Added light indicators for when altars are ready
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the leaderboard order and redesigned the information for songs and made it update correctly when changing difficulty
- Fixed an animation bug with the hands when gripping
- When grabbing for new magic during the session it should now always collect magic and not be blocked
- Song and difficulty globes will no longer activate the altars when a tutorial is selected for the map (because it doesn't require song or difficulty)
Polish
- Added nicer text animations
Changed files in this update