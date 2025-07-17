 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added call to action after player returns from session
  • Added light indicators for when altars are ready


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the leaderboard order and redesigned the information for songs and made it update correctly when changing difficulty
  • Fixed an animation bug with the hands when gripping
  • When grabbing for new magic during the session it should now always collect magic and not be blocked
  • Song and difficulty globes will no longer activate the altars when a tutorial is selected for the map (because it doesn't require song or difficulty)


Polish

  • Added nicer text animations

Changed files in this update

