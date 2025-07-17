fixed another bug
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed particle effects piling up infinitely in the node tree, and slowing down your computar for the psychotics who play this crap longer than 20 minutes at a time
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2899251
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2899252
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update