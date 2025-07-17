 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19264074 Edited 17 July 2025 – 18:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed particle effects piling up infinitely in the node tree, and slowing down your computar for the psychotics who play this crap longer than 20 minutes at a time

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2899251
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2899252
  • Loading history…
