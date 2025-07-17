Currently, only Chinese and English are proofread. I use ChatGPT to translate other languages.
Gpt translations are sometimes very bad. If there are enthusiastic players who are proficient in other languages, please contact me.
Update content:
- Added the chef witch event <Rag and Poison Pot>.
- Pressing the esc key in the battle interface inexplicably disappears.
- There is a bug in the achievement of unlimited flying knives.
- The setting interface conflicts with the victory interface.
- Dew does not remove the poisoning effect.
- Vampire's maximum health is not halved in the first embrace.
- There is a problem with the durability of the Midas Touch.
- The problem that the superimposed values of the stone statue do not take effect.
- Several text bugs.
Changed files in this update