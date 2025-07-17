Update content:

Added the chef witch event <Rag and Poison Pot>.



Pressing the esc key in the battle interface inexplicably disappears.



There is a bug in the achievement of unlimited flying knives.



The setting interface conflicts with the victory interface.



Dew does not remove the poisoning effect.



Vampire's maximum health is not halved in the first embrace.



There is a problem with the durability of the Midas Touch.



The problem that the superimposed values of the stone statue do not take effect.



Several text bugs.



Some non-Chinese and English players reported that the text in the game is incomprehensible. I will solve it, but it will be slow.Currently, only Chinese and English are proofread. I use ChatGPT to translate other languages.Gpt translations are sometimes very bad. If there are enthusiastic players who are proficient in other languages, please contact me.