17 July 2025 Build 19263921 Edited 17 July 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some non-Chinese and English players reported that the text in the game is incomprehensible. I will solve it, but it will be slow.
Currently, only Chinese and English are proofread. I use ChatGPT to translate other languages.
Gpt translations are sometimes very bad. If there are enthusiastic players who are proficient in other languages, please contact me.

Update content:

  • Added the chef witch event <Rag and Poison Pot>.
  • Pressing the esc key in the battle interface inexplicably disappears.
  • There is a bug in the achievement of unlimited flying knives.
  • The setting interface conflicts with the victory interface.
  • Dew does not remove the poisoning effect.
  • Vampire's maximum health is not halved in the first embrace.
  • There is a problem with the durability of the Midas Touch.
  • The problem that the superimposed values of the stone statue do not take effect.
  • Several text bugs.

