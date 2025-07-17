 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19263870 Edited 17 July 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Firstly Congrats to Goblin Gang who won the 2v2 tournament but thank you everyone else for playing and competing, it was a very close tournament with a lot of crazy moment!

Second, this will be a no map update and along with that our resident map maker (Tetra) will be out of office for the next two weeks so there will be no new maps for the next couple of weeks with hopes that he's comes back ready to push out 1 million maps day one back.

Fixes
  • Dawn Puck now can be keybound
  • Barb wire will now also have the bright yellow highlight on MAP view along with SAT view


Quite a small update but hope everyone has a good few weeks and we shall be back refreshed to push out some awesome changes when we are back!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Due Process Depot Depot 753651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link