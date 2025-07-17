Dawn Puck now can be keybound



Barb wire will now also have the bright yellow highlight on MAP view along with SAT view



Firstly Congrats to Goblin Gang who won the 2v2 tournament but thank you everyone else for playing and competing, it was a very close tournament with a lot of crazy moment!Second, this will be a no map update and along with that our resident map maker (Tetra) will be out of office for the next two weeks so there will be no new maps for the next couple of weeks with hopes that he's comes back ready to push out 1 million maps day one back.FixesQuite a small update but hope everyone has a good few weeks and we shall be back refreshed to push out some awesome changes when we are back!