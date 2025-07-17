Second, this will be a no map update and along with that our resident map maker (Tetra) will be out of office for the next two weeks so there will be no new maps for the next couple of weeks with hopes that he's comes back ready to push out 1 million maps day one back.
Fixes
- Dawn Puck now can be keybound
- Barb wire will now also have the bright yellow highlight on MAP view along with SAT view
Quite a small update but hope everyone has a good few weeks and we shall be back refreshed to push out some awesome changes when we are back!
