 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19263864 Edited 17 July 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Weapons:
Melee weapons have been enhanced.

The pistol model has been changed, and the sound has been revised.

UI:
Elements have been visually modified.

Player icons have been added.

Bugfix:
Map factory containers could be used as islands where you could not be attacked.

Enemies
Hit feedback has been added.

Performance:
Some performance improvements have been made.

Gameplay:
The scoring system has been adjusted. Points can now be earned in small amounts from enemies and only increase slightly upon killing an enemy.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3871431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link