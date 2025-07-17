Weapons:
Melee weapons have been enhanced.
The pistol model has been changed, and the sound has been revised.
UI:
Elements have been visually modified.
Player icons have been added.
Bugfix:
Map factory containers could be used as islands where you could not be attacked.
Enemies
Hit feedback has been added.
Performance:
Some performance improvements have been made.
Gameplay:
The scoring system has been adjusted. Points can now be earned in small amounts from enemies and only increase slightly upon killing an enemy.
Patch 1.6.0
Update notes via Steam Community
