Weapons:

Melee weapons have been enhanced.



The pistol model has been changed, and the sound has been revised.



UI:

Elements have been visually modified.



Player icons have been added.



Bugfix:

Map factory containers could be used as islands where you could not be attacked.



Enemies

Hit feedback has been added.



Performance:

Some performance improvements have been made.



Gameplay:

The scoring system has been adjusted. Points can now be earned in small amounts from enemies and only increase slightly upon killing an enemy.