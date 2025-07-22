 Skip to content
Update notes via Steam Community

After years of careful design, testing, and love, we’re thrilled (and maybe a little nervous) to finally say:

CIPHER ZERO is out now on Steam.

Play a minimalist logic game where nothing is explained, but everything makes sense… eventually.

  • 300+ handcrafted puzzles

  • A world that responds to your understanding

  • A soundtrack that evolves with your progress

Available now on Windows, macOS, and Steam Deck.

Thanks for following along. We hope you enjoy what we’ve made.

Can you solve for 𝒙? Find out today

