17 July 2025 Build 19263667 Edited 17 July 2025 – 17:32:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added level 6 Line, Rod, and Reel upgrades

Balanced some of the giant ocean fish

Fixed tree collision on the bridge on Jungle map
Fixed hole in respawn cave on Jungle map
Fixed water visual bug on Jungle map

