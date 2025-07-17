🧱 Tiny Mode is Here!

Finally, a mode for when you want to get things done without Quichotte silently judging you from the corner.

Tiny Mode keeps only the productivity bar visible (memos, checklists, tasks) — and sends our valiant knight off-screen to rest. He’s been on watch for hours. Let the man nap.



🔄 Rotation Revolution



Quichotte now rotates heroically toward the enemy his attacking.



🛠️ Fixes & Tweaks Galore



Fixed memos/tasks not behaving like civilized features.



Albums no longer explode in size. They respect personal space now.



Audio playlist now chills in its own window, far from the chaos.



Improved hover effects for buttons and bars. So smooth it glides.



Window resize now works without cropping anything - except if it's waaayy to small. But then, just use the Tiny mode.



🎯 Misc



Deployed the whole thing. Like, actually.

Gave the bottom bar some sass — the hover was not working properly on windows. Now it does.



Thanks for being here. We're polishing the sword and oiling the gears. More updates to come!

Until then… Stay productive. Stay noble. 🛡️