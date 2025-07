New features



Added 2D text object.







And 3D text object.









Bug fixes



Issue Reference Fixed inverted Front view and Back view camera rotation results. Link Fixed missing resynchronization with canvas when undo a layer deletion. (Not reported)



Hello! This is the first release candidate version adding 2D and 3D text objects.Please note that pre-release versions may be unstable.(For itch.io users, you can get a Steam key on the download page.)If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum . Thank you!