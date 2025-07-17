 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19263625
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This is the first release candidate version adding 2D and 3D text objects.

Please note that pre-release versions may be unstable.


How to access pre-release versions



(For itch.io users, you can get a Steam key on the download page.)

Roadmap and news

Documentation and tutorials


New features



Added 2D text object.



And 3D text object.

Bug fixes



Issue Reference
Fixed inverted Front view and Back view camera rotation results. Link
Fixed missing resynchronization with canvas when undo a layer deletion. (Not reported)




If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum. Thank you!

Changed depots in pre-release branch

View more data in app history for build 19263625
Windows PixelOver Windows Depot 1762552
Linux PixelOver Linux Depot 1762553
macOS PixelOver Mac Depot 1762554
