Please note that pre-release versions may be unstable.
How to access pre-release versions
(For itch.io users, you can get a Steam key on the download page.)
Roadmap and news
Documentation and tutorials
New features
| Added 2D text object.
And 3D text object.
Bug fixes
|Issue
|Reference
|Fixed inverted Front view and Back view camera rotation results.
|Link
|Fixed missing resynchronization with canvas when undo a layer deletion.
|(Not reported)
If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum. Thank you!
Changed depots in pre-release branch