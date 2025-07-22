Greetings Dealers!
New stock has arrived with the Item Pack #32 Update! This time, the supplies worked harder than ever because there are 24 new items to celebrate the release of the Update 1.0 for Dealer’s Life Legend!
You can now sell or buy the acclaimed Baldur's Door 3, probably your new bestseller in the gaming category, or attract more anime and manga fans with the famous Tanuto plush!
And these are just a couple of new goods, let's check the inventory now:
Collectible President Evil 2 action figure
Vinx action figure
Johnny Meathand action figure
Labatro plush
Robotruck
Friendworld plush
Vampire Survival poster
Slam Punk poster
Sand Mountains poster
Lord Ninsc action figure
Asarion the Vampire action figure
Shadowblood the Cleric action figure
Baldur's Door 3 video game
The Big Boom Theory poster
Buddies poster
Beat the Spiral board game
Teapothead plush
Tanuto plush
One Gold action figure
Happy Birds action figure
Binding of Igor plush
Brightest Dungeon poster
Lieutenant Tritus action figure
Green Origin space rocket
The Pop Culture fans are going to love the new item update! Let us know what you think about the new stock, and if you enjoyed doing business by selling and buying them, feel free to tell your friends to get into the same business and become rich together!
Your friendly indie devs,
Abyte Entertainment
