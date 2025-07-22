Greetings Dealers!

New stock has arrived with the Item Pack #32 Update! This time, the supplies worked harder than ever because there are 24 new items to celebrate the release of the Update 1.0 for Dealer’s Life Legend!

You can now sell or buy the acclaimed Baldur's Door 3, probably your new bestseller in the gaming category, or attract more anime and manga fans with the famous Tanuto plush!

And these are just a couple of new goods, let's check the inventory now:

Collectible President Evil 2 action figure

Vinx action figure

Johnny Meathand action figure

Labatro plush

Robotruck

Friendworld plush

Vampire Survival poster

Slam Punk poster

Sand Mountains poster

Lord Ninsc action figure

Asarion the Vampire action figure

Shadowblood the Cleric action figure

Baldur's Door 3 video game

The Big Boom Theory poster

Buddies poster

Beat the Spiral board game

Teapothead plush

Tanuto plush

One Gold action figure

Happy Birds action figure

Binding of Igor plush

Brightest Dungeon poster

Lieutenant Tritus action figure

Green Origin space rocket

The Pop Culture fans are going to love the new item update! Let us know what you think about the new stock, and if you enjoyed doing business by selling and buying them, feel free to tell your friends to get into the same business and become rich together!

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment