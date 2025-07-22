 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Dealers!

New stock has arrived with the Item Pack #32 Update! This time, the supplies worked harder than ever because there are 24 new items to celebrate the release of the Update 1.0 for Dealer’s Life Legend!

You can now sell or buy the acclaimed Baldur's Door 3, probably your new bestseller in the gaming category, or attract more anime and manga fans with the famous Tanuto plush!

And these are just a couple of new goods, let's check the inventory now:

  • Collectible President Evil 2 action figure

  • Vinx action figure

  • Johnny Meathand action figure

  • Labatro plush

  • Robotruck

  • Friendworld plush

  • Vampire Survival poster

  • Slam Punk poster

  • Sand Mountains poster

  • Lord Ninsc action figure

  • Asarion the Vampire action figure

  • Shadowblood the Cleric action figure

  • Baldur's Door 3 video game

  • The Big Boom Theory poster

  • Buddies poster

  • Beat the Spiral board game

  • Teapothead plush

  • Tanuto plush

  • One Gold action figure

  • Happy Birds action figure

  • Binding of Igor plush

  • Brightest Dungeon poster

  • Lieutenant Tritus action figure

  • Green Origin space rocket

The Pop Culture fans are going to love the new item update! Let us know what you think about the new stock, and if you enjoyed doing business by selling and buying them, feel free to tell your friends to get into the same business and become rich together!

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

