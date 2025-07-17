0.6.5 - Demo WIP
* Added: more tech placeholder to give idea of other tech the game is going to have but not available in demo.
* Changed: travel station can't be killed by anomalies now.
* Changed: use d3d11 by default in windows instead of d3d12 to try to solve some graphic device issues.
* Changed: show outcome window after pressing keep playing the game and then decide to leave.
* Fixed: ship hp ui not showing ship at max hp after drone repair.
* Fixed: music loops again after defeating the game and select keep playing.
Playtest - Updates Note v0.6.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update