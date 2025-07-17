0.6.5 - Demo WIP



* Added: more tech placeholder to give idea of other tech the game is going to have but not available in demo.

* Changed: travel station can't be killed by anomalies now.

* Changed: use d3d11 by default in windows instead of d3d12 to try to solve some graphic device issues.

* Changed: show outcome window after pressing keep playing the game and then decide to leave.

* Fixed: ship hp ui not showing ship at max hp after drone repair.

* Fixed: music loops again after defeating the game and select keep playing.