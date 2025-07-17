Akello's chapter six is finally here and there's a lot of chaos this time around. In addition to some major story developments, there's quite a bit going on with the back end this time! In an effort to raise accessibility and readability for TCM (especially on smaller screens), the traditional small Ren'Py quick menu has been replaced.

You'll find most menu options on the right-hand side of the dialog box, like usual, however, I've added larger buttons for Auto, Skip, and Back. The default keyboard shortcuts for Ren'Py are still in place for convenience. I hope you will let me know how your experience is with using them and have made a special thread in the community forum for feedback. :) As always, you can leave a comment there, right here, or reach out to me on discord if you prefer.

In addition:

- New Achievement

- New CG

- New SFX, BGs, and Music

- Adjusted Gallery size to allow for more CGs and toned down hover effect

- Removed text on Gallery Thumbnails because it was unnecessary

- Added controller bumper dropdowns to the controls tutorial at the beginning of the game for new players

- Fixed controller navigation on Akello's chapter select menu

- Fixed issue where BGM would restart on the Extras menu for controller users (lol???)

- Adjusted readability of Help/Menu options in the submenus.



Thank you so much for playing TCM and have a great July!

<3

cloud