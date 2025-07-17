 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19263450
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 1.0.0.6 brings some long awaited improvements to range attack when standing near walls as well as some improvements to the honor leaderboards and some bugfixes.

Thank you so much for your support and for reporting bugs and sending us feedback we deeply appreciate it <3

Major Changes and Improvements

  • Range Attack Wall Interactions: When standing close to walls especially the upper wall, your projectiles could collide instantly with the wall leading to no possible range attacks when directly touching the upper wall. Now range attacks take the weapon position offset into account to allow range attacks uniform when close to all wall direction. Note there are some range weapons with very big projectiles which will of course still collide.
  • Honor Leaderboard now updates honor score even when your run level did not exceed your level record.


Bugfixes

  • Fixed gatekeeper having permanent shield up when entering after death
  • Fixed lyxaras sun AoE fields dealing damage after animation end
  • Rat attacks now have consitent attack colliders to be able to attack you reliably


It seems the game is now running stable for the majority of players. If you experience any crashes, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible.

You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.

