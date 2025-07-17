Features/ Changes
- Added the options to disable motion blur, screen effects and camera effects. If you filly dizzy during camera movement disable the motion blur, if your eyes get tired due to the effects try to tone down the camera effects, and to improve readability disable the screen effects.
- Raised the volume on the Mine SFX.
- We changed all soldier names to only include the surname to aid readability and clarity.
- The Package now appears next to the carrier’s name to aid in visibility.
- Made some minor changes in the room and added a nice animation for the monitors.
Balancing
- The BOLT SMG was a bit busted, we changed the bonus from the ability +2 Speed and +20 ACC → +1 Speed and +10 ACC.
- Cloning costs reduced by 1 credit. This should help across all difficulties and squads.
- Changed the amount of shots of the shotgun from 2x6dmg to 3x4dmg to improve consistency.
- We increased the max difficulty of the waves. This shouldn’t matter unless you stay in a mission for more than 6 waves.
- Reduced the penalty from the Combat Shield -2 Power → -1 Power.
Bugs
- Optimal ranges were 1 tile shorter than it was displayed. We fixed that, which should improve the usability of all short ranged weapons.
- Starting enemies and spawning enemies on the last 3 missions of Sector Draconis have been reduced.
- Ukranian instead of Russian was used in the End Battle Screen. Fixed.
So where the roadmap?
We won’t be releasing a big roadmap until we get the most critical issues out of the way (which won’t be long). We will then prioritise the oncoming content by looking at the community’s requests and combining it with our own designs. You can find more about this here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2983410/view/517465051240596025?l=english
So what are focusing on now? We want to make the game as accessible and user friendly as possible, so this means:
- Full Steam Deck Compatibility
- Optimisation
- Accessibility options and Settings(Screen effects, Resolutions etc)
- Keybindings
- Steam Cloud Save
We are checking and evaluating every single piece of feedback. The best place for us is discord, so we can ask questions, check images etc, but Steam Forums and ingame Bug Report tool(make sure you include images and the log) are also fine. To put it simply TALK TO US. We are a small team but we are passionate, we’ll be providing updates as regularly as possible. If you like where Xenopurge is heading you can support us with your Steam reviews, they make a big difference for us.
