 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 18 July 2025 Build 19263420 Edited 18 July 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve been working hard on this — and finally we can share with you the biggest update for Cure for Death 💀
This isn’t just a few fixes — it’s a whole new layer of immersion, story depth, and fear breathing down your neck.

Here’s what’s changed:

🔹 Save system — now you can continue from where you left off. Perfect for those who die more often than they'd like 🙂

🔹 Story additions — new scenes and dialogues added. If it's been a while since you last played — now’s the time to return.

🔹 Interactive phone — a new mystical mechanic offering another way to engage with the story.

🔹 Text effects & animations — dialogues now appear more natural, and can be skipped on replays.

🔹 Localizations — we added Turkish, plus revised Ukrainian and Spanish. Huge thanks to our localizers — they even got in‑game credits ❤️

🔹 Ghosts — they truly exist now. And they await you in the dark corners of the house.

🔹 New music — an atmospheric soundtrack by Oleksandr Bryukman. It’s more than background — it’s part of the story, sounding alongside it 🎼

🔹 Visual effects — enhanced lighting on high settings, performance optimizations. Gameplay is now even smoother.

🔹 Minor tweaks & Easter eggs — fresh notes, phrases, call texts, dinner‑scene changes, thanks, and surprises for observant players.

This update is the result of your support, feedback, and love for the genre.
We’re very grateful to everyone who tests, writes, streams, or simply plunges silently into the world of Cure for Death.

More content and news lie ahead. For now — launch the game, put on headphones… and listen to something whispering behind the wall 🕯️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3648541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link