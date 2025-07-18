We’ve been working hard on this — and finally we can share with you the biggest update for Cure for Death 💀

This isn’t just a few fixes — it’s a whole new layer of immersion, story depth, and fear breathing down your neck.

Here’s what’s changed:

🔹 Save system — now you can continue from where you left off. Perfect for those who die more often than they'd like 🙂

🔹 Story additions — new scenes and dialogues added. If it's been a while since you last played — now’s the time to return.

🔹 Interactive phone — a new mystical mechanic offering another way to engage with the story.

🔹 Text effects & animations — dialogues now appear more natural, and can be skipped on replays.

🔹 Localizations — we added Turkish, plus revised Ukrainian and Spanish. Huge thanks to our localizers — they even got in‑game credits ❤️

🔹 Ghosts — they truly exist now. And they await you in the dark corners of the house.

🔹 New music — an atmospheric soundtrack by Oleksandr Bryukman. It’s more than background — it’s part of the story, sounding alongside it 🎼

🔹 Visual effects — enhanced lighting on high settings, performance optimizations. Gameplay is now even smoother.

🔹 Minor tweaks & Easter eggs — fresh notes, phrases, call texts, dinner‑scene changes, thanks, and surprises for observant players.

This update is the result of your support, feedback, and love for the genre.

We’re very grateful to everyone who tests, writes, streams, or simply plunges silently into the world of Cure for Death.

More content and news lie ahead. For now — launch the game, put on headphones… and listen to something whispering behind the wall 🕯️