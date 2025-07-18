Steelwing has been added as a playable ship! To unlock the Steelwing, first destroy the Swarmlord.
Firestorm mini-rework
Firestorm has received some changes to some items:
Shatter Cannon: Recoil(20). Fires bullets that explode into more bullets.
Junk Ejector: When your weapons Recoil, spawn a Mine. Adjacent items have 20% less Recoil.
Shock Disperser: Every 5 seconds while slowed, adjacent weapons gain +1 Multishot on their next shot.
Impact Booster: Speed +32%. Adjacent guns have Recoil(5).
These items will replace the following items. Some of these items have been moved to a future ship. Double Cannon Junk Launcher Chronofield Heavy Augment
Neutral Item Pool Adjustment
We've removed some undesirable items from the neutral item pool. Some of these items will move to other ships.
Laser Blaster
Gatling Gun
Shield Restorer (Moved to The Keep)
Drill
In addition, the Pulse Emitter has been replaced with the Shield Restorer for The Keep's item pool.
Balance Changes
Players can no longer be slowed below 50%
Missile Stockpile recoil reduced from 15 -> 10
The Devourers Chompers now have a lifespan of 5 seconds so they don't infinitely spawn and lag the game.
Counter Assembly has been adjusted: "If the gun in front and behind this have the same Rarity, they swap bullets."
Bugfixes
Fixed the Dino Missiles having black glow instead of red.
Laser beam visuals should no longer stutter.
Fixed a bug where Targeting Systems and Magnifier were not updating the arc visuals for guns.
Added changes to prevent multiplayer desync at the end of battles where multiple enemies are being spawned.
Changed files in this update