Steelwing has been added as a playable ship! To unlock the Steelwing, first destroy the Swarmlord.



Firestorm mini-rework

Firestorm has received some changes to some items:

Shatter Cannon: Recoil(20). Fires bullets that explode into more bullets.

Junk Ejector: When your weapons Recoil, spawn a Mine. Adjacent items have 20% less Recoil.

Shock Disperser: Every 5 seconds while slowed, adjacent weapons gain +1 Multishot on their next shot.

Impact Booster: Speed +32%. Adjacent guns have Recoil(5).

These items will replace the following items. Some of these items have been moved to a future ship. Double Cannon Junk Launcher Chronofield Heavy Augment

Neutral Item Pool Adjustment

We've removed some undesirable items from the neutral item pool. Some of these items will move to other ships.

Laser Blaster

Gatling Gun

Shield Restorer (Moved to The Keep)

Drill

In addition, the Pulse Emitter has been replaced with the Shield Restorer for The Keep's item pool.

Balance Changes

Players can no longer be slowed below 50%

Missile Stockpile recoil reduced from 15 -> 10

The Devourers Chompers now have a lifespan of 5 seconds so they don't infinitely spawn and lag the game.

Counter Assembly has been adjusted: "If the gun in front and behind this have the same Rarity, they swap bullets."

