Hi there, dear Pixelians! 👋

We're excited to roll out a fresh batch of features and improvements!

This update includes several quality-of-life enhancements inspired by community suggestions, as well as a number of bug fixes.

Big thanks to everyone who reported bugs and shared feedback as it really helps us stay focused and improve the game more effectively! 💖

🍽️ Using Items Stored in Drawers & Fridge

Previously when you were going to cook something, you had to have required Ingredient items stored in your Inventory.

Now, if you don’t have them in your Inventory but they’re stored in your Fridge or Drawers, the cooking system will automatically detect and use them from your home storage.

If the same ingredient exists in both your inventory and Fridge/Drawers, the system will prioritize using the one from your Inventory first.

You’ll now see icons showing the source of each ingredient, whether it’s taken from your Inventory or from home storage like the Fridge or Drawers.

🏠 Terminating Your Lease

You now have the option to end your current lease agreement at any time!

Whether you're planning to relocate, upgrade to a better place, you can terminate your rental contract through the housing interface.

Once terminated, you’ll be moved out immediately and your furniture will be sent to Storage Inventory.

You’ll also receive 4💲 for every unused hour left on your lease. This new feature gives you greater flexibility in managing your housing.

🛠 Bug Fixes & Tweaks

In addition to these new features, we’ve also addressed several bugs reported by the community.

The issue where sleeping didn’t restore energy and time only progressed irregularly while your Store was open has now been fixed.

A bug causing time to stop or advance unpredictably while your Business was open has also been resolved.

Previously, opening your store remotely via phone prevented employee details from showing in the Daily Sales Report. This is now fixed and no longer an issue.

Wall decorations and placeable items were mistakenly sent to your Inventory instead of Storage Inventory; this has been fixed in this new version and should now work as expected.

A visual glitches near the Community Center has been fixed.

We’ve also revised one of the "Elite Fighter" dream goals, which involves beating 25 Pixelians up. Previously, progress was only made by beating civilians up, but now victories in boxing matches will count toward this goal as well. This change will ensure that you don't have to commit a crime for completing this goal.

✨ What's Next?

We have been working on Cloud Save support and only thing that is left now is to test it before we release this feature. After our tests are completed, we will make this feature public.

In our next update, we will focus completely on optimization and adding rotation options for new items.

🐞 For everyone that is experiencing bugs;

I truly appreciate all the bug reports you send as they make our bug fixing process so much smoother! 🙏

What helps even more is having access to the save files where these bugs occur. Sometimes I can't reproduce the issues on my end, but reviewing your save files lets me pinpoint and solve problems quickly.

So, if you encounter any bugs, please feel free to join our Discord and send me a direct message describing the issue. You can find me under the role of "Developer" in our Discord channel. Send me a message and I’ll guide you on how to share your save file, and I'll work to fix the bug you experience in the next update. 🙂

Thank you for being such an amazing community! Now, it’s time to gradually focus on delivering bigger features, expanding content and moving closer to our overall vision. We're just getting started. 👀

ːespressoː Join Our Discord

If you do not use Discord, you can check out our Steam Forums for anything that you'd like to share. 😊

To Pixelia | Bug Reports

To Pixelia | Suggestions

-Kaan. ːtabbycatː