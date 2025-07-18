Hi everyone,
Some of you couldn’t run the game because of weird render bugs. I’ve just uploaded two new builds so you can choose the one that works best on your PC.
If you still have trouble, drop a message in the Steam forum with your GPU and driver version. Your reports help me squash the last bugs.
Thanks for sticking with me. Now go hug those virtual pets! 🐾
Cuddle Corner – Quick Fix Update 🛠️
