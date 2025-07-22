 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19263164 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update to Fallout 76 brings improvements and bug fixes to Appalachia.

Note: At the time of posting, servers are not back online. We'll update this article when servers return.

C.A.M.P.

  • Reduced the wood cost to build the Fire Watch Tower from 25 to 5.

  • Fixed a missing textures issue with the Atomic Ceiling Light.

  • Corrected several typos for buildable and craftable items.

  • Increased the build limit of several flag variants from 3 to 25.

  • Covered Bridge Cap and Covered Bridge Deck have been updated to correctly cost wood instead of steel.

  • Canoe Planter now plays the correct destruction effects.

  • Fixed an issue with the Tool Shed's radiant powered area not extending to the top.

  • Fixed an issue where the Seaweed Scrapbox did not show as a premium item.

  • Fixed an issue with the Industrial Fusion Recharger which caused it to become unresponsive in certain circumstances.

  • Updated the Sphynx Cat and Bombay Cat beds to use separate models to avoid a cat fight.

  • Caged Owl now grants the correct materials upon destruction.

  • Updated the placement and destruction SFX for the Pointing Cappy Signs.

Combat

  • Fixed an issue where Daily Ops Alien enemies could drop stacks of unusable Alien Blaster Rounds.

  • Fixed an issue where the Imposter Assaultron Head weapon did not play SFX when firing.

  • Fixed an issue where the Electro Enforcer's name did not change when applying the "Overcharged" weapon mod.

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes corpses, meat piles, ash piles, and loot bags disappear before the player can loot them.

Ghoul

  • Fixed an issue where the Bomb Scientist perk incorrectly applied damage over time.

  • Fixed an issue where Ghouls could contract diseases.

  • Fixed an issue where certain headwear would become stretched when worn by Ghouls.

Fishing

  • Fixed an issue where fish were slightly offset when displayed in the Curved Fish Display.

  • Fixed an issue where fishing in rainy weather in Skyline Valley did not progress the "catch a fish in the rain" challenge.

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where sound would get stuck on Chainsaw and Auto axe when attacking after AP was drained.

  • Fixed an issue where the Industrial Paint for the Plasma Caster did not apply to the barrel.

  • The Death Tambo, Cattle Prod, and Plasma Cutter weapons no longer make cloth and several other objects bleed when striking them.

  • Fixed an issue with the M-16 style Handmade Skins' alignments for glow and iron sights.

Outfits

  • Updated the Snorkel Mask to prevent damage from airborne hazards.

  • Fixed an issue with the Mothman Wing Clipper Backpack not correctly displaying its dynamic name in crafting.

  • Fixed an issue where certain masks and bandanas clip through female faces when equipped.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where the Mods List text would overlap with the crafting or modification menu.

  • Updated the Help Menu "Feral" section.

  • Addressed typos within the Help menu.

  • Updated all Ghoul perk cards to have the green border and burnt card textures on their cards.

  • Mr. Fuzzy Antennae Ball Backpack Flair has been correctly renamed Mr. Fuzzy Antennae Ball Backpack Flair. Apologies for not putting the correct amount of respect onto Mr. Fuzzy's name.

  • Fixed an issue where the Item Stats box could overlap other menus.

  • The Gun Runner perk animation will not have the Vault Boy flipped mid animation.

  • Updated the Vault Storage Facility Shelter Entrance to correctly identify the item as an entrance.

  • Fixed an issue where the transfer menu would fail to show all items when using "take all" from Nearby Corpses.

  • Fixed an issue where the Ice Breaker's Cryo Cold Harbor description could appear in the Pip-Boy.

Miscellaneous Fixes

  • Updated various premium item names to display their missing their Atomic Shop symbol.

  • Fixed an issue where the player's character appears gloved in 1st person when the 'Nurse Outfit' is equipped.

  • Fixed an issue where the player can see inside their arms when sitting on "Tiki Bar Stool".

  • Fixed an issue where the "No Mic" emote continued to play after the action was canceled.

  • Fixed an issue where players could not fast travel to Old Danielson Cabin.

  • Fixed an issue where too many caps would be charged to respawn if you became over encumbered during death.

  • Fixed an issue where Ginseng Root was not affected by Verdant Season & Backwoodsman 4.

  • Fixed an issue where the Power Armor headlamp was misaligned in 3rd person when the "Hydro Tech Exo Power Armor Paint" was applied.

