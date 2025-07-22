Today's update to Fallout 76 brings improvements and bug fixes to Appalachia.

Updated the placement and destruction SFX for the Pointing Cappy Signs.

Caged Owl now grants the correct materials upon destruction.

Updated the Sphynx Cat and Bombay Cat beds to use separate models to avoid a cat fight.

Fixed an issue with the Industrial Fusion Recharger which caused it to become unresponsive in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the Seaweed Scrapbox did not show as a premium item.

Fixed an issue with the Tool Shed's radiant powered area not extending to the top.

Canoe Planter now plays the correct destruction effects.

Covered Bridge Cap and Covered Bridge Deck have been updated to correctly cost wood instead of steel.

Increased the build limit of several flag variants from 3 to 25.

Corrected several typos for buildable and craftable items.

Fixed a missing textures issue with the Atomic Ceiling Light.

Reduced the wood cost to build the Fire Watch Tower from 25 to 5.

Fixed an issue where sometimes corpses, meat piles, ash piles, and loot bags disappear before the player can loot them.

Fixed an issue where the Electro Enforcer's name did not change when applying the "Overcharged" weapon mod.

Fixed an issue where the Imposter Assaultron Head weapon did not play SFX when firing.

Fixed an issue where Daily Ops Alien enemies could drop stacks of unusable Alien Blaster Rounds.

Fixed an issue where certain headwear would become stretched when worn by Ghouls.

Fixed an issue where Ghouls could contract diseases.

Fixed an issue where the Bomb Scientist perk incorrectly applied damage over time.

Fixed an issue where fishing in rainy weather in Skyline Valley did not progress the "catch a fish in the rain" challenge.

Fixed an issue where fish were slightly offset when displayed in the Curved Fish Display.

Fixed an issue with the M-16 style Handmade Skins' alignments for glow and iron sights.

The Death Tambo, Cattle Prod, and Plasma Cutter weapons no longer make cloth and several other objects bleed when striking them.

Fixed an issue where the Industrial Paint for the Plasma Caster did not apply to the barrel.

Fixed an issue where sound would get stuck on Chainsaw and Auto axe when attacking after AP was drained.

Fixed an issue where certain masks and bandanas clip through female faces when equipped.

Fixed an issue with the Mothman Wing Clipper Backpack not correctly displaying its dynamic name in crafting.

Updated the Snorkel Mask to prevent damage from airborne hazards.

Fixed an issue where the Mods List text would overlap with the crafting or modification menu.

Updated the Help Menu "Feral" section.

Addressed typos within the Help menu.

Updated all Ghoul perk cards to have the green border and burnt card textures on their cards.

Mr. Fuzzy Antennae Ball Backpack Flair has been correctly renamed Mr. Fuzzy Antennae Ball Backpack Flair. Apologies for not putting the correct amount of respect onto Mr. Fuzzy's name.

Fixed an issue where the Item Stats box could overlap other menus.

The Gun Runner perk animation will not have the Vault Boy flipped mid animation.

Updated the Vault Storage Facility Shelter Entrance to correctly identify the item as an entrance.

Fixed an issue where the transfer menu would fail to show all items when using "take all" from Nearby Corpses.